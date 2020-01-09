It was a nail-biting team loss for the Waseca Bluejays gymnastics team as they lost by a thin margin to Blue Earth Area after a final score of 125.200 to 125.175. Although they fell short, the girls were able to boast several outstanding individual performances.
Bluejays Sarah Kummerfeldt finished in first place during the beam competition with a final score of 8.45. Senior captain Maddy Reyes was the next highest Waseca competitor with a final score of 6.7 which was good enough for seventh place.
Jordan Hofmeister came in first place during the bars event as she was the only gymnast to score over an 8 and finished with an official score of 8.050. Emily Farley came in third with a 7.200 and Taylor Flatau came in fourth scoring a 7.050. Rachel Scheffert rounded out the top five in this competition finishing with a 7.0.
Hofmeister also dominated the floor event as she recorded another first-place finish posting a score of 8.650 and Emily Farley took second with a 8.625. Kummerfeldt closed out the top three and tied for third place with Haley Kalis earning a 8.6.
Farley snagged a first-place finish in the vault competition with a 8.750 and the Hofmeister had another great finish as well as she took second place with a 8.700. The next best Waseca finisher in the vault event was Kummerfeldt who came in sixth place with an 8.125.
Hofmeister finished in second place overall in the final rankings with a phenomenal score of 32.000 ad Emily Farley finished in fourth recording a score of 31.225. Brooklyn Flatau posted a score of 31.225 which was good enough for sixth place and Kummerfeldt came in eighth with a 25.175. Scheffert took 10th after a final score of 15.075 and Ellie Hoehn came in 12th with an 7.875. Taylor Flatau and Maddy Reyes rounded out the competition with scores of 7.050 and 6.7.