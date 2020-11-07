Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton picked the right time to grab its first win of the season.
The Bulldogs defeated Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 31-6 Friday in Janesville on Homecoming as it rode on the legs of Jack Morsching.
Morsching ran for 153 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns for JWP (1-4, 1-3 Mid-Southeast Red) to halt a season-opening four game skid. Ryder Thissen added 74 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.
Morsching scored twice in the first quarter, first from 9 yards out and then from 7 yards to give the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead.
The Buccaneers (0-3, 0-3 Mid-Southeast Red) returned a blocked punt in the third quarter when Travis VanHoudt recovered the blocked kick and returned it for a touchdown. WEM cut the lead to 13-6 following a failed two-point conversion.
JWP responded by getting a safety when a Buccaneers punt got fumbled in the end zone and Dawson Slaughter made a tackle to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to 15-6.
Thissen scored from 14 yards out later in the third quarter a two-point conversion pass from Karson Lindsay to Jacob Cahill made it 23-6.
Lindsay later found Morsching for an 18-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter to make it 31-6 after Cody Gartner ran in the two-point conversion. Lindsay finished 3 of 8 passing for 28 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Domanik Paulson threw for 76 yards on 9 of 13 passing while WEM had just 41 yards rushing as a team. Jonathan Remme rushed for a team-high 34 yards on eight carries. He also caught five passes for 26 yards.
JWP wraps up the regular season Wednesday against Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons in Alden while the Buccaneers face United South Central Wednesday in Waterville.