Another season has come and gone for the Waseca girls tennis team following the Section 1AA individual tennis tournament hosted Thursday in Rochester.
The Bluejays had an early end to the season with three eliminations in the first round and one doubles pairing making it to the second round before elimination.
On the doubles court, Waseca paired up usual No. 1 and No. 2 singles players Cecelia Huttemier and Sarah Robbins. In the opening round, the pair defeated Austin’s Samantha Krueger and Emma Haugen 6-0, 6-1. In the second round, Huttemier and Robbins were eliminated by the No. 2 seeded Aoife Loftus and Jordan Ruscul, of Rochester Mayo, 6-0, 6-1,
The other doubles bracket appearance for Waseca saw Miranda Breck and Jaidence Medina go up against the No. 1 seed in Nandini Iyer and Audrey Aney from Mayo. Breck and Medina lost in the first round in a 6-0, 6-1 match.
In the singles bracket, Nicola DeJager and Takya Schoenrock saw early exits in the first round. DeJager faced No. 5 seed Olivia McDermott of Owatonna and lost 6-0, 6-2. Schoenrock faced the No. 2 seed Kiera Kelly of Lakeville North and lost 6-0, 6-0.
With the season finished, the Bluejays will gear up for next season behind a young roster.