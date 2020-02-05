It’s pretty clear Waseca is a different team with senior forward Rachel Breck in the lineup and her return from injury made a difference Tuesday in a 46-30 win over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at Waseca High School.
Breck returned from an ankle injury that sidelined her for the past few games to score a game-high 16 points and provide an inside presence the team had missed.
“Having Rachel back makes things seem normal for us,” Bluejays head coach Joan Conway said. “I think other players feel comfortable having her back there. She’s got a quiet confidence about her that helps us.”
She helped open the floor up for teammates like Brittney Draeger, who scored 10 points and Jaden Hiller, who had eight points. With Gus Boyer out for the season, Breck will become more of a focal point for the offense the rest of the year.
“The amount of focus we’re taking on the post is a difference from what we’ve done before so it’s going to take some time to learn when to look and when to make that pass,” Conway said. “I thought we started to make some strides with that.”
Draeger has appeared to settle into her increased role since Boyer’s injury. Not only did she find some more offense, she also consistently battled for loose balls to spark Waseca.
“What we needed out of her were those plays where she’s diving to get a ball or going hard to get a ball,” Conway said. “That mentality is something very much Gus gave us. We need kids to step up and take some of those attributes she had on the floor and bring them to us. Brit is starting to settle into some of those characteristics that we need from a basketball player on our floor.”
The Bluejays (16-5, 7-1 Big South) held just a 22-16 halftime lead as Sophie Stork and Sidney Schultz did their best to keep the Panthers (11-10, 5-6 Gopher) close. Schultz finished with a team-high 12 points and Stork added six.
NRHEG came into the game after an upset win over rival Blooming Prairie, the sixth ranked team in Class 1A, while Waseca had lost back-to-back games for the first time all season.
“It was hard to prepare, not being sure if Breck was going to be here tonight, obviously with her being out last week,” Panthers head coach Onika Peterson said. “Obviously things change a little bit with Boyer being off the floor but we knew that they would try to get it inside because we have a disadvantage with our post players because they have about 6 inches on us. Breck is so physical and so dominant. We worked really hard to beat her before she got to the basket.”
The Bluejays clamped down on defense in the second half and allowed just five field goals. NRHEG made just nine field goals for the game and struggled at the free throw line.
A 7-0 midway through the second half extended the Waseca lead to 38-23. Sarah Johns hit a 3-pointer to make it a 12-point game but the Bluejays closed the game out with a 6-2 run.
Waseca faces New Ulm Thursday in New Ulm while the Panthers face United South Central Friday in New Richland.