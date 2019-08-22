The Bluejay girls soccer squad made the trip to the Twin Cities where they scrimmaged against Orono, Blake and DeLaSalle high schools. Waseca struggled as they lost 1-0 against Blake, 3-1 to DeLaSalle and 4-0 against Orono.
"If that was a negative result, that would be a big surprise to anybody hat rode the bus back with the team. The bus was filled with laughter, song and a sense of satisfaction. The players, the coaches and the entire program as a whole made the choice to pursue this new higher level of competition. We did not choose to play a class above ours because it's easy. We choose it because its hard because we are willing to answer that challenge," head coach JD Delgado said.
The girls will look to rebound on Friday where they will host Mound Westonka at 7 p.m.