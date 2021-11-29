COACHES
Head coach: Joan Conway, 10th year
Assistant coach: Matt Potter, 5th year
ROSTER
Madeline Bulfer, 12, guard
Samantha Azure, 11, guard
Ella DuFault, 11, guard
Megan Kanewischer, 11, guard
Avery Madsen, 11, guard
Kloe Wadd, 11, post
Ella Krautkremer, 10, guard
Addison Wieseler, 10, guard
Callie DuFault, 9, guard
Avery Gaul, 9, guard
Mia Kanewischer, 9, guard
Aliyah Taylor, 9, guard
KEY PLAYERS
We have only 3 kids returning with meaningful varsity experience: Kloe Wadd, Samantha Azure, and Madeline Bulfer. We will rely on their experience, especially early on.
PLAYERS TO KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Junior guard Megan Kanewischer and freshman guard Aliyah Taylor.
2020-2021 SEASON RECAP
The Bluejays finished the 2020-21 season with a 12-8 overall record and finished second in the the Big South Conference East Division. They made it to their sub-section championship game, where they fell to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
2021-2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Extremely inexperienced - our goal is to be playing our best basketball in February. We’re excited about the potential in this group.
COMPETITION
It’s pretty hard to predict this year. We lost all 5 of our senior starters, so we have to play to get kids experience. This group has the chance to grow tremendously from December to February and that is exciting.