kloe wadd PREVIEW

Waseca junior Kloe Wadd returns as one of the most experienced Bluejays on the court going into the 2021-22 girls basketball season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Joan Conway, 10th year

Assistant coach: Matt Potter, 5th year

ROSTER

Madeline Bulfer, 12, guard

Samantha Azure, 11, guard

Ella DuFault, 11, guard

Megan Kanewischer, 11, guard

Avery Madsen, 11, guard

Kloe Wadd, 11, post

Ella Krautkremer, 10, guard

Addison Wieseler, 10, guard

Callie DuFault, 9, guard

Avery Gaul, 9, guard

Mia Kanewischer, 9, guard

Aliyah Taylor, 9, guard

KEY PLAYERS

We have only 3 kids returning with meaningful varsity experience: Kloe Wadd, Samantha Azure, and Madeline Bulfer. We will rely on their experience, especially early on.

PLAYERS TO KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Junior guard Megan Kanewischer and freshman guard Aliyah Taylor.

2020-2021 SEASON RECAP

The Bluejays finished the 2020-21 season with a 12-8 overall record and finished second in the the Big South Conference East Division. They made it to their sub-section championship game, where they fell to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.

2021-2022 SEASON OUTLOOK

Extremely inexperienced - our goal is to be playing our best basketball in February. We’re excited about the potential in this group.

COMPETITION

It’s pretty hard to predict this year. We lost all 5 of our senior starters, so we have to play to get kids experience. This group has the chance to grow tremendously from December to February and that is exciting.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments