Waseca wrestling traveled to St. James on Tuesday for a quad meet against the St. James Area Saints, Red Rock Central Cardinals and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights. The Bluejays finished 2-1 with a 51-25 win over St. James and a 42-33 win over Red Rock Central, while falling 42-28 to LC-WM.
The Bluejays defeated St. James Area and Red Rock Central by rattling off multiple bonus points in a row. They split victories 7-7 against LC-WM, but the Knights took the dual with their seven wins all being six-point bonus wins.
Against the Saints, Waseca recorded six straight fall victories starting with sophomore Kaeden Johnson at the 145-pound weight class and ended with eighth grader Matthew Veroeven at 195 pounds.
They benefited from the Cardinals leaving three weight classes open at 113, 120 and 126 pounds. Johnson led another streak of six-point bonus point victories. Him, junior 152-pounder Oliver O’Brien and junior 160-pounder Quentin Staloch recorded falls and Carter Ellis took a forfeit victory at 170.
Waseca had nine wrestlers that finished with winning records through its three duals, which was highlighted by flawless 3-0 performances from Johnson at 145, O’Brien at 152 and freshman John Feeley at 120 pounds.
Johnson recorded three consecutive victories via fall over Gadiel Velasco (SJA) in 50 seconds, Bode Determan (RCC) in 1:33 and Noah Sodeman (LC-WM) in 1:18.
O’Brien pinned Hayden Davis (SJA) in 1:46 and Andrew Pankonin (RRC) in 14 seconds before winning in a 10-3 decision over LC-WM’s Alex Harnitz.
Feeley took two forfeit victories before defeating LC-WM’s Carson Othoudt by a 12-4 major decision.
Outside of those three, six other Bluejays finished the day with 2-1 records.
Juniors Payton Garza (182) and JD Delgado (285) both finished with 2-1 records after losing in sudden victory in the Red Rock Central dual.
Garza recorded two fall victories in under a minute against the Saints and the Knights, but he fell to Vander Mathiowetz 3-1 in SV-1. Delgado notched 2-1 decision and 6-0 decision victories and fell 3-1 in SV-1 to Red Rock’s Gavin Hesse.
At 160 pounds, Staloch recorded a 1:23 fall against St. James and a 2:30 fall against Red Rock, but was pinned by LC-WM’s Ean Gillman.
Ellis and junior 113-pounder Elijah Biehn both recorded wins by fall against St. James with Biehn getting the pin in 1:09 and Ellis getting it in 1:15 and had their second win come by forfeit. Veroeven also had a fall in 1:13 against the Saints and won by a 5-4 decision in his second win.
Eighth graders Slade Barnett and Jacob Root finished with 1-2 records after Barnett won by a 5-0 decision against the Knights and Root received a forfeit win against Red Rock.