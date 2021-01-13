VARSITY LINEUP
106 — Carson Petry, 8th/Brady Murphy, 7th/Carson James, 8th/Charles Adams, 7th
113 — Zach Quast, 7th
120 — Patrick Adams, freshman
126 — Nolan Morsching, freshman
132 — Gavin Krause, freshman/Lucas Morsching, 8th
138 — Ethan Greenwald, sophomore/Cody Cowdin, sophomore
145 — Open
152 — Maddox Moreno, 8th
160 — Jack Cahill, sophomore
170 — Isaac Quast, freshman/Kurtis Crosby, senior/Jack Morsching, senior
182 — Open
195 — Ted Carlson, senior
220 — Sam Carlson, sophomore
Hwt. — Max Davis, 8th/Tate Prentice, freshman/Keegan Kuball, 8th
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 14 — vs. St. Clair, 5 p.m., J-W-P
Jan. 16 — at NRHEG, 1 p.m.
Jan. 19 — vs. Springfield, Triton, 5 p.m., J-W-P
Jan. 21 — vs. Blue Earth Area, Maple River, 5 p.m., J-W-P
Jan. 25 — vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 6 p.m., J-W-P
Jan. 28 — vs. United South Central, 7 p.m., W-E-M
Feb. 4 — at Maple River, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 5 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at Waseca, Le Sueur-Henderson, 5 p.m.
Feb. 11 — at Medford, Goodhue, 5 p.m.
Feb. 18 — vs. Westfield, 7 p.m., W-E-M
Feb. 23 — at Byron 5 p.m.
Feb. 25 — at United South Central, GMLOK, 5 p.m.
March 1 — vs. Sibley East, NRHEG, 5 p.m., W-E-M
March 4 — at Westfield, Stewartville, 7 p.m., Blooming Prairie
March 6 — vs. Cannon Falls, 1 p.m., W-E-M