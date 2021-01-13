Ted Carlson

WEM/JWP’s Ted Carlson, pictured in the 2018-19 season, is one of three seniors this year for the Grizzlies along with Kurtis Crosby and Jack Morsching. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

 By MIKE RANDLEMAN mrandleman@faribault.com

VARSITY LINEUP

106 — Carson Petry, 8th/Brady Murphy, 7th/Carson James, 8th/Charles Adams, 7th

113 — Zach Quast, 7th

120 — Patrick Adams, freshman

126 — Nolan Morsching, freshman

132 — Gavin Krause, freshman/Lucas Morsching, 8th

138 — Ethan Greenwald, sophomore/Cody Cowdin, sophomore

145 — Open

152 — Maddox Moreno, 8th

160 — Jack Cahill, sophomore

170 — Isaac Quast, freshman/Kurtis Crosby, senior/Jack Morsching, senior

182 — Open

195 — Ted Carlson, senior

220 — Sam Carlson, sophomore

Hwt. — Max Davis, 8th/Tate Prentice, freshman/Keegan Kuball, 8th

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 14 — vs. St. Clair, 5 p.m., J-W-P

Jan. 16 — at NRHEG, 1 p.m.

Jan. 19 — vs. Springfield, Triton, 5 p.m., J-W-P

Jan. 21 — vs. Blue Earth Area, Maple River, 5 p.m., J-W-P

Jan. 25 — vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 6 p.m., J-W-P

Jan. 28 — vs. United South Central, 7 p.m., W-E-M

Feb. 4 — at Maple River, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 5 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at Waseca, Le Sueur-Henderson, 5 p.m.

Feb. 11 — at Medford, Goodhue, 5 p.m.

Feb. 18 — vs. Westfield, 7 p.m., W-E-M

Feb. 23 — at Byron 5 p.m.

Feb. 25 — at United South Central, GMLOK, 5 p.m.

March 1 — vs. Sibley East, NRHEG, 5 p.m., W-E-M

March 4 — at Westfield, Stewartville, 7 p.m., Blooming Prairie

March 6 — vs. Cannon Falls, 1 p.m., W-E-M

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments