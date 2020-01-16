It was an absolute offensive beatdown by the Waseca Bluejay boys hockey team on Thursday evening as they defeated Worthington by a whopping final of 9-4.
The boys kept their feet on the gas all game long and were able to score multiple times each period. The Trojans struck the scoreboard first with a goal at the 5:49 mark in the first period by Traton Holt after he captured an assist from Blake Luinenburg. Following that it was an offensive downpour by the Bluejays that began with Kyle Ahlschlager. The Bluejays tied things up after Ahlschlager cradled in a pass from Jarrett Ahlschlager and was able to slap in a hard hit puck into the goal.
Marcus Priebe would be up next and scored the Bluejays second goal of the evening after being assisted by Nolan Wetzel and Tylor Nordquist. Marcus Priebe would be on the assist end of the next goal as he sent a pass flying over to Ben Priebe who extended the Waseca lead to 3-1 at the 11:04 mark. To end the first period Jack Rolling connected with Jagger Johnson who slid a pass over to Charlie Huttemier and he was able to strike in a goal in the waning minutes of the first period.
Waseca led 4-1 going into the second period and Marcus Priebe scored his second goal of the night during a powerplay situation after handling in a pass from Riley Forshee. The role’s would then reverse and Forshee would go on to score the next goal of the period after getting assisted by Marcus Priebe. The Trojans were able to slip in a goal at the 9:50 mark after Kipton Johnson poked the puck through the back of the net to make the score 6-2.
Waseca ended the period as Huttemier found Kyle Ahlschlager for his second goal of the night in the final minute of the period. The Bluejays led 7-2 going into the final period. Ben Priebe scored his second goal of the evening on a powerplay situation to open up the third period after Johnson collected another assist for himself.
Worthington was able to string together two more goals which were from Carlos Garcia and Andrew Benson which pushed the score to 8-4. Ben Priebe rounded out the offensive spectacle with a hat trick in the final thirty seconds of the game as he was assisted by senior Jack Rolling.
Worthington featured two goalies, one was Matthew Becker who had 13 saves on the day and Preston Thavixay accumulated 15 overall. Bluejays goalie Ben Diedrich finished the game with eight saves.
The team is now sitting an 8-5 overall and will look to scoop up another victory on Thursday evening as they get on the road to face Rochester Lourdes at 7 p.m.