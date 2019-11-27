NEW RICHLAND — The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team put up a dominant win over Kenyon-Wanamingo in the team's season opener this past Thursday where they won 71-44.
"Great to get a win at home first game of the season. We started off slow in the first half, some shots weren't falling, and we weren't rebounding as well as we would have liked to," coach Onika Peterson said.
The Panthers were tied at halftime 28-28 but were able to find the bottom of the net more frequently in the second half to pull away, due in part to a better defense in the second half.
"Defensively we became stronger as the game went on," Peterson said. "We had a couple of breakdowns in the first half that didn't happen in the second. The team rebounded well in the second half and were able to get to run the floor because of that."
Sophomore Sophie Stork led the way with 34 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Freshman guard Sidney Schultz finished the game with 25 points, four rebounds, 12 assists and five steals. Freshman guard Erin Jacobson posted three points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocked shots during the teams win. Junior forward Sarah Johns had five steals, six assists and three blocked shots as well.
The girls are 1-0 following this win and will play Medford Dec. 3 at 7:15 p.m.