Grouping up after taking their second consecutive set win of the night, the Waseca Bluejays knew they needed just one more to beat the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights and claim a road victory.
Wanting to defend their home court, the Knights started a potential comeback attempt, but Waseca held strong for a four-set victory.
Taking the first set 25-9 and the second set at a much closer 25-20, Waseca couldn’t find the road sweep, losing to LCWM 25-19 in the third set and leaving the door cracked for the Knights.
In an important fourth set, Waseca and LCWM went back and forth, which ended with both teams tied 24-24. The Bluejays got the two extra points needed to win 26-24 and take the match 3-1 over the Knights.
Kloe Wadd led Waseca’s offense with eight kills, followed closely by Aliyah Taylor and Sophie Potter with six kills. Potter played a big role in setting up the Bluejays offense, recording 13 of the team’s 23 assists. Siri Kuhns posted the other 11 assists.
Avery Madsen played a big role on both ends for the Bluejays. She recorded six aces while serving and stayed busy in front of the net with seven blocks.
Haylee Sommers led the team in digs with 13 total, along with eight digs from Jadyn Olsem.
Waseca closes out its regular season with a home game against St. James Area Monday and then wraps things up on the road against Redwood Valley on Oct. 25.