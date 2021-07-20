The Waseca U18 girls soccer team finished in second place during the Minnesota Youth Soccer League state tournament this past weekend in Monticello, falling to Little Falls in the championship game 3-0.
Waseca opened the tournament by defeating St. Paul's Boreal Soccer club 3-2 on a penalty kick. In their second match, the U18 squad defeated Little Falls 1-0 with the lone goal coming 38 seconds after the opening whistle sounded. Little Falls and Waseca met up again in the finals based on accumulated points with Little Falls ultimately coming out on top.
"We started this summer season being described as a young team that was rebuilding. We lost to a great team in the final and we did everything in our power to bring home the win," coach Sal Neaves said in an email. "All the coaches are extremely proud of how these players improved throughout the season. To make it to the MYSL State Championship game is a tremendous achievement!"