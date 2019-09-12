WASECA — The Bluejay girls tennis team hosted Fairmont on Tuesday afternoon and lost after a team score of 5-2.
Taylor Pfeifer played in the No. 1 spot and gave Waseca a win after defeating Claire Nemmers 5-4. Nemmers had to retire early due to an injury during the match. CeCe Huttemier lost to Briana Joseph and 6-3, 6-1 and Tanika Johnson lost to Maggy Totzke 6-0, 6-0. In the No. 4 doubles spot Sarah Robins lost to Lauren Green 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.
In the doubles competition Hannah Potter and Morgan Bruhn lost to Bergen Senf and Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Emily Farley and Nicole DeJager played in the No. 2 spot and lost to Ellie Hernes and Emily Hagen 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. Ava Storjohann and Grace Lapides defeated Libby Totzke and Shannon Green 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Waseca drops to 2-11 following this loss and will travel to no. 6 ranked Blue Earth Area on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.