Tuesday night saw a nail-biting battle take place in the Waseca High School gym, as the Bluejays and the Fairmont Cardinals refused to let up and forced a fifth set, ultimately won by Waseca, which earned the 3-2 victory.
Waseca started the match off by falling just short in the first set, losing 25-22 to the Cardinals. However, the Bluejays bounced back in the second set after earning their own 25-22 victory, tying things up at 1-1.
Fairmont pulled ahead once again in the third set with a 25-17 victory, but with its back to the wall, Waseca pulled out a crucial 25-19 fourth set victory, once again tying the match.
Deadlocked at 2-2, the Bluejays and the Cardinals were forced to decide things in an air-tight fifth set, where the Bluejays made a late push to claim a 17-15 win for the 3-2 match victory.
“We found ourselves down 3 points late in the set but were able to recover and close it out with the help of Siri Kuhns serving,” said Waseca head coach Jolene Hauger. “It was a good win. After giving up a huge lead, it would have been easy to surrender being down 10-13 in the 5th set, but we pulled through as a team and got the job done.”
Offensively, Aliyah Taylor led the team in kills with 12, followed by Avery Madsen with 10 kills. Brooke Tramp and Siri Kuhns both posted three aces, along with 15 assists from Kuhns. Sophie Potter recorded a team-high 22 assists.
Madsen led the way defensively with six blocks, with Kloe Wadd right behind her with three. Haylee Sommers posted 12 digs, alongside seven dig performances from Tramp and Jadym Olsem.
“Aliyah [Taylor] had a big night for us at the net; she was aggressive throughout the match and found a way to score for us,” Hauger said. “Our scrappy defense (Haylee Sommers and Jadyn Olsem) continue to impress, as these girls don't let the ball hit the ground very often without them hitting the ground with it.”