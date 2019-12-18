New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva had a rough night on the hardwood against Blooming Prairie this past weekend as they were routed 75-26.
"We started off slow for the second straight game getting down 8-0 after a few minutes in. Then we started to regroup a bit and did score on two straight possessions to get it to 10-5," coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "After that we started a trend of turning over the ball and not making shots when we did shoot. Blooming does a great job in their press and zones trapping you and we didn't handle the pressure in the first half very well which lead to easy layups for them."
Blooming Prairie's Kaden Thomas led all scorers with 18 points and Gabe Hagen followed up with 14. Drew Kittelson had eight and Zach Archer recorded 13. Parker Vaith had four and Zach Weber had three during the team's win.
Panthers Lonnie Wilson scored eight and Daxter Lee recorded six overall. Ashton Johnson scored five and Kordell Schlaak put up while Tory Christenson had three.
The boys will look to bounce back this Friday as they host United South Central at 7:15 p.m.