Waseca’s Camryn Lynch launches off the vault during the Bluejays’ commanding 128.325-102.475 win over St. James last Saturday evening. Lynch won three of the four events and finished with the best all-around score of 33.625. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

The Big South Conference announced All-Conference and Honorable Mention award winners for every non-basketball varsity sport Wednesday afternoon. Eleven Waseca athletes earned the accolades across boys and girls hockey, gymnastics and wrestling. Below are the athletes who were recognized for their stelar play this past season.

Waseca senior Mason Gehloff finished in fourth place during the Class AA individual state wrestling tournament held at St. Michael-Albertville High School over the weekend. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
Waseca's Luke Osweiler tosses St. Peter's Nakiye Mercado during the Bluejays 45-29 loss Thursday night. Osweiler won his match by fall. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
Waseca goalie Ben Diedrich saved 31 shots on goal during the Bluejays 4-1 win over Winona Tuesday night. The Bluejays will face Dodge County on Thursday in the second round of the Section 1A tournament. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
Waseca’s Charlie Huttemier scored two goals and added an assist during the Bluejays 4-1 win over Winona Tuesday night. He has 25 on the season, good for 10th in the state. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

Boys Hockey

All-Conference

Kyle Ahlschlager, sophomore

Charlie Huttemier, senior

Honorable Mention

Ben Diedrich, senior

Girls Hockey

Honorable Mention

Jacklynn Jevning, senior

Gymnastics

All-Conference

Camryn Lynch, junior

Jordan Hofmeister, junior

Wrestling

All-Conference

Mason Gehloff, senior

Luke Osweiler, senior

Christian Rodriguez, sophomore

Kaeden Johnson, freshman

Oliver O'Brien, sophomore

