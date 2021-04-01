The Big South Conference announced All-Conference and Honorable Mention award winners for every non-basketball varsity sport Wednesday afternoon. Eleven Waseca athletes earned the accolades across boys and girls hockey, gymnastics and wrestling. Below are the athletes who were recognized for their stelar play this past season.
Boys Hockey
All-Conference
Kyle Ahlschlager, sophomore
Charlie Huttemier, senior
Honorable Mention
Ben Diedrich, senior
Girls Hockey
Honorable Mention
Jacklynn Jevning, senior
Gymnastics
All-Conference
Camryn Lynch, junior
Jordan Hofmeister, junior
Wrestling
All-Conference
Mason Gehloff, senior
Luke Osweiler, senior
Christian Rodriguez, sophomore
Kaeden Johnson, freshman
Oliver O'Brien, sophomore