Waseca High School announced Abby Bloomquist as its new head softball coach. Bloomquist, a Faribault native, played varsity softball for the Falcons from 2005-07. After graduating from high school, she played one season collegiately from Bemidji State before deciding to focus on academics.
Bloomquist started her coaching career as the head softball coach at Big South Conference rival Blue Earth Area, serving in her role for his years from 2011-17. After a move to Faribault Public Schools, she was an assistant for the 2018 Class AAA state softball champion Faribault Falcons. Outside of softball, Bloomquist has also served as a high school volleyball coach at both Blue Earth Area and Faribault.
Aside from her coaching duties, Bloomquist will also serve an important role in Waseca High School's Language Arts department. She will be teaching Language and Literature, as well as Foundations of Literature. Her dual role as teacher-coach will allow her to share her passion for the game "in addition to connecting with student-athletes of all ages in and out of the classroom."
When asked what she will bring to the program, she stated, "I bring passion, excitement and knowledge. Though I've been involved in softball for many years, I'm forever a student of the game." Softball season is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 14. When this date was confirmed with Bloomquist, she quipped, "Is it March 14 yet?"