On Monday, June 21, 58 Bluejay football players and six coaches headed out to Brookings, SD to take part in a three-day team camp hosted by South Dakota State University. The juniors and seniors made up the varsity team while the ninth and 10th graders made up the B-team.
At the camp, the players took in individual drills, 7-on-7 passing sessions and team scrimmages. The varsity took part in scrimmages against the following schools: Tartan (St. Paul), Maple Grove, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove Cit, Stewartville, Brookings (South Dakota), Rockford (Nebraska) and Lincoln East (Nebraska).
The Bluejays lost by two points to Lincoln East who went on to win the championship. Freshman Bennett Ludwig was honored with a hustle award for the running backs and freshman Brandyn Jascha won his weight class in lev pit. The next team session for the Bluejays will be the Bluejay Blitz football camp running from July 26-29.
The Waseca Bluejays roster:
SENIORS
Jarrett Ahschlager
Derrek Bakken
K’shawn Coleman
Isaac DeNounden
Matt Haley
Jacob Harty
Shaun Hulscher
Parker Link
John Long
Mateo Mathias
Ian Medin
Jack Nelson
Isaac Potter
Jacob Praxl
Ryan Wendland
Mason DeKruif
JUNIORS
Kyle Ahschlager
Elijah Biehn
Brendan Brown
JD Delgado
Peyton Garza
Logan Hansen
Leo Harguth
Jacob Kehler
Griffin Krautkramer
Max Neaves
Christian Norman
Oli O’brien
Christian Rodriguez
Xayver Torres
SOPHOMORES
Armondo Balderas
Carter Ellis
Nate Engle
Shane Engle
Sam Hyland
Kaeden Johnson
Owen Link
Jose Mixteco
Josh Norman
Andrew Robran
Javonn Rodney
Keato Roecker
Carter Reomhildt
River Schmidt
Ethan Stenzel
Jacob Thompson
Noah Thompson
FRESHMEN
Micah Allen-Haas
John Feely
Max Howard
Brandon Jascha
Cameron Karsten
Ben Ludwig
Carson Ohnstad
Cejay Pickett
Tauson Rupe
Damarius Russell