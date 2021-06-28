On Monday, June 21, 58 Bluejay football players and six coaches headed out to Brookings, SD to take part in a three-day team camp hosted by South Dakota State University. The juniors and seniors made up the varsity team while the ninth and 10th graders made up the B-team.

At the camp, the players took in individual drills, 7-on-7 passing sessions and team scrimmages. The varsity took part in scrimmages against the following schools: Tartan (St. Paul), Maple Grove, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove Cit, Stewartville, Brookings (South Dakota), Rockford (Nebraska) and Lincoln East (Nebraska).

The Bluejays lost by two points to Lincoln East who went on to win the championship. Freshman Bennett Ludwig was honored with a hustle award for the running backs and freshman Brandyn Jascha won his weight class in lev pit. The next team session for the Bluejays will be the Bluejay Blitz football camp running from July 26-29.

The Waseca Bluejays roster:

SENIORS

Jarrett Ahschlager

Derrek Bakken

K’shawn Coleman

Isaac DeNounden

Matt Haley

Jacob Harty

Shaun Hulscher

Parker Link

John Long

Mateo Mathias

Ian Medin

Jack Nelson

Isaac Potter

Jacob Praxl

Ryan Wendland

Mason DeKruif

JUNIORS

Kyle Ahschlager

Elijah Biehn

Brendan Brown

JD Delgado

Peyton Garza

Logan Hansen

Leo Harguth

Jacob Kehler

Griffin Krautkramer

Max Neaves

Christian Norman

Oli O’brien

Christian Rodriguez

Xayver Torres

SOPHOMORES

Armondo Balderas

Carter Ellis

Nate Engle

Shane Engle

Sam Hyland

Kaeden Johnson

Owen Link

Jose Mixteco

Josh Norman

Andrew Robran

Javonn Rodney

Keato Roecker

Carter Reomhildt

River Schmidt

Ethan Stenzel

Jacob Thompson

Noah Thompson

FRESHMEN

Micah Allen-Haas

John Feely

Max Howard

Brandon Jascha

Cameron Karsten

Ben Ludwig

Carson Ohnstad

Cejay Pickett

Tauson Rupe

Damarius Russell

