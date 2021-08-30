The Waseca Bluejays football program has experienced only two losing seasons — 2008 and 2012 — over the last 15 years and are three-time defending section champions. Since the current senior class entered high school, the Bluejays have accumulated a record of 24-7 with both of their losses in the state tournament coming against either the eventual champion (SMB in 2018) or a team that lost to the eventual champion (Jackson County Central in 2019).
Gone are the athletes from the 2021 graduating class, arguably the most successful in Waseca High School history. And yet, head coach Brad Wendland believes that the Bluejays still have a chance to beat anyone on their schedule.
"No one's going to be Marcus Hansen. We know that. Oliver O'Brien doesn't have to be Ryan Dufault. He just has to be himself and we're going to cater to his strengths just like we did to Ryan," Wendland said over the phone recently in regard to his team and the challenge facing the team in replacing many multi-year starters. "I look at like this: We've got 18 seniors and a lot of those kids really like playing football, and it's a little bit more like a blue collar, hard-nosed type of approach. Maybe we don't have the star power we had a year ago, but that doesn't mean that we can't play really hard and be every bit as good."
Wendland and his staff have spent the majority of the summer and the first couple weeks of practice trying to make up for the time and experience lost due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the team still has room to grow, overall, he's encouraged by the progress his team has made.
"We're getting better. I think we've had a good start to fall camp because our attendance at our four-day camp in July was really good. We taught fundamentals really hard there, so kids have picked that up. We had a team camp back in June that went well, too," Wendland said. "We have a lot of kids doing things for the first time because last year we had a very powerful senior class. And last year was abbreviated. Not only was it shortened where we didn't have fall camp where we could teach all of these fundamentals, but they didn't have the summer before and a lot of kids spent time in quarantine and you couldn't coach them. It's a been a lot of teaching, but the staff has been great and the kids have responded and we're getting better every day."
One athlete who has stood out, in particular, is senior weapon Mason Dekruif. Dekruif missed a chunk of his junior season last fall after injuring his knee and passed his rehabilitation with flying colors thanks to his dedication and work ethic, according to Wendland. The Bluejays will likely utilize him in a number of positions on offense as well as linebacker on defense, where he figures to be one of Waseca's best.
The Bluejays will find out quickly how they stack up in a strong Big South Red district as they face off against Marshall in week two and Jordan in week five, with both games occurring on the road. Waseca begins their season on Sept. 3 at home against St. Peter. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept 3: 7 p.m., St. Peter
Friday, Sept 10: 7 p.m., Away vs. Marshall
Friday, Sept 17: 7 p.m., Tri-City United
Friday, Sept 24: 7 p.m., Away vs. Fairmont
Friday, Oct 1: 7 p.m., Away vs. Jordan
Friday, Oct 8: 7 p.m., New Ulm
Friday, Oct 15: 7 p.m., Away vs. Worthington
Wednesday, Oct 20: 7 p.m., Luverne