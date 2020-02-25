Third-seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial advanced to the second round of the 2AA south subsection playoffs Monday with a 58-46 win over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in Lake Crystal.
“Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial came out extremely strong in the first half,” Panthers head coach Onika Peterson said. “We struggled to get going on offense and defensively we were allowing them to get uncontested shots. They were the better team tonight.”
The Knights (21-5) gained a 34-16 lead at halftime and kept sixth-seeded NRHEG (13-13) at bay the rest of the way.
Sophie Stork led the Panthers with 20 points and seven rebounds. Sidney Schultz added 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Raquel Fischer had six rebounds.
NRHEG graduates senior Jayna Domeier.