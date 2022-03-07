The Waseca Bluejays faced an unfortunate end to their season after falling 47-37 against the subsection No. 1 seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights, despite a valiant comeback effort.
From the start, the top-seeded Knights tapped into their offensive firepower and drilled a handful of 3-pointers to put the Bluejays in a near 10-point hole before they could get their offense going.
“They’re just so offensively skilled and that makes it difficult for what you can do,” said Waseca head coach Joan Conway. “Some of the things we like to do, we just can’t.”
Waseca got caught in an endless cycle of chipping away at the lead and once it got within a one or two possession game, the Knights would find a big shot to swing the momentum back in their favor.
The biggest culprit of the Bluejays’ troubles was LCWM junior guard Lauren Cooper, who took a big step forward for Lake Crystal and carried them offensively with the Knights’ 1,000 career point scorer in junior Olivia Harazin stuck in foul trouble.
Both teams ran zone defenses, but the major difference came with how they were able to get the ball into the hoop.
Shots beyond the arc were very few and far between for Waseca and elected to feed the ball inside to junior center Kloe Wadd or find driving lanes to the hoop for easy layups or to force shooting fouls.
On the opposite end, LCWM worked the ball around –and more often than not– it would end with Cooper straying away from the defense and getting easy looks at the hoop from around the court with an emphasis in the corner for threes.
The Knights led the Bluejays 28-21 at halftime with Cooper scoring 19 of LCWM’s 28 points while Wadd led Waseca with seven points, along with five points from junior guard Sam Azure and freshman guard Aliyah Taylor.
“I thought our kids, Madeline Bulfer and Megan Kanewischer, got matched up with their No. 1, Olivia Harazin, we got her in foul trouble and on the bench,” Conway said. “Credit to [Lauren] Cooper, she had a night.
Down, but certainly not out, Waseca got on a roll to start the second half behind a couple big baskets inside for Wadd and a drive to the hoop by Azure to cut the LCWM lead down to three points.
Wadd traded baskets with the Knights before Cooper emerged to drain an open 3-pointer to swing the momentum back to LCWM and push it back up to an 11 point lead.
Junior Avery Madsen knocked down a 3-pointer with around nine and a half minutes remaining to bring it back within eight points and the Bluejays kept trying to chip away at the lead.
With the lead and being threatened multiple times with a potential upset, LCWM switched to a more conservative play style in hopes to burn as much time off the clock as possible and force the Bluejays to play more aggressively.
The lack of 3-pointers throughout the game for Waseca quickly caught up with it in the final minutes of the game as the Bluejays struggled to knock down a deep shot to get back into it and fell just shy of the subsection finals game thanks to some late baskets from the Knights.
“We just couldn’t make enough plays, we had chances, put ourself up against a good team with chances, we just couldn’t make enough plays,” Conway said.
With nearly everyone returning for the 2022-23 season, the Bluejays have their sights set on making their return and making a deeper run in the Section 2AA bracket.