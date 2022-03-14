The gymnastics season has come and gone for the Waseca Bluejays, but a wide range of awards from the team up to the state level called for one last celebration at the Bluejays’ end of the season banquet.
Sophomore Haydn Lynch and eighth grader Layla Keith were both named as All-State Honorable Mentions with their floor routines with Lynch averaging a score of 9.1250 and Keith averaging a score of 9.0750.
Lynch and Keith were also joined by seniors Camryn Lynch and Jordan Hofmeister as selections to the Big South Conference All-Conference Team as apart of the East Division.
The Bluejays also handed out some team awards across the varsity and junior varsity teams, which includes a Most Valuable Gymnast for each event that was voted on by the team.
Varsity Vault MVP — Layla Keith and Haydn Lynch
Varsity Bars MVP — Camryn Lynch
Varsity Beam MVP — Camryn Lynch
Varsity Floor MVP — Layla Keith and Haydn Lynch
JV Vault MVP — Norah Schimming
JV Bars MVP — Lindy Caldwell
JV Beam MVP — Lindy Caldwell
JV Floor/All-Round MVP — Elli Hoban
Varsity Most Improved — Lindy Caldwell
JV Most Improved — Elli Hoban
Seventh graders Angelica Lopez and Katelyn Weber, eighth grader Ella Hackett, Lindy Caldwell and Haydn Lynch received the Triple A Award (Amazing Attitude Award) for demonstrating positive attitudes, never giving up and consistently working hard during practices.
Elli Hoban and Layla Keith earned the Sparkle Award for demonstrating a competitive and personality-filled floor routine that makes them “sparkle.”
Keith and Jordan Hofmeister earned the Spirit Award for demonstrating positive sportsmanship towards teammates and leading by example.
Camryn Lynch finished first, Haydn Lynch finished second and junior Katheryn Kofstad finished third for Most Beam Sticks, which counts the most “stuck/no fall” beam routines.
Eighth graders Chloe Riewer and Nora Flatness, Katelyn Weber and Norah Schimming earned the award for Best Attendance that counts best overall attendances for practices and meets.
As a team, the Bluejays earned an Academic Gold Award for having a team grade point average of a 3.75 or higher.
Looking ahead to the 2022-23 season, the Bluejays named Kara Doyle, Haydn Lynch and Katheryn Kofstad as their three captains to replace the graduating seniors of Camryn Lynch, Jordan Hofmeister and Taylor Flatau.
“I am really proud of the way we improved this year and came together as a team despite some injuries and adversity,” said Waseca head coach Kim Wendland. “We had strong senior leadership from captains Jordan Hofmeister, Camryn Lynch and Taylor Flatau. They prove that working hard, and staying consistent in their skills, leads to success in competition.”