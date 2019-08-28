The Bulldogs girls volleyball team kicked off its regular season on Tuesday evening against Blooming Prairie where they lost 0-3. They lost in set scores of 18-25, 19-2 and 20-25.
"Our first game didn't quite have the outcome that we were looking for but has given us as coaches some insight on what we need to work on. Our block let us down a little last night leaving our back row having to cover a lot of ground and our passing came and went in waves," said head coach Jessica Keenan. "As a new coaching staff we are working to improve the program one day at a time and the girls are ready to put in the work."
Zoie Burton and Sammi Wehking each had six kills while Halle Satre and Alexa Cords put up five kills apiece. Madi Loken put up 19 digs and Mandy Gruis contributed 17 assists.
The girls will host Triton next Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. where they will look to capture their first home win of the season.