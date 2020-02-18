Having one 1,000 career point scorer on the court for a high school basketball team is special but having three at the same time from the same team is a little more rarefied air.
That’s what Waseca has this season with juniors Ryan Dufault, Andrew Morgan and Kyreese Willingham and they’re a big reason why the Bluejays hold down the No. 2 ranking in Class 2A by the Minnesota Basketball News.
Perhaps what’s more impressive is the manner in which has accomplished the milestone. On the court, all three complement each other because their games differ from each other. Dufault, the hard-driving point guard reached 1,000 career points first Jan. 4 against top-ranked Caledonia in an 81-73 loss. Morgan, the 6-foot, 9-inch post, accomplished the feat next Jan. 16 against Fairmont in an 82-45 win. Willingham joined the club Feb. 4 against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in a 101-46 win.
“They all kind of have their different roles,” Waseca head coach Seth Anderson said. “None of those three are similar players by any means. Andrew is kind of the tall one, who dominates the paint, Kyreese is kind of the wing, who plays really good off the ball and Ryan’s kind of a true point guard. They’ve always meshed their styles of play together really well just because of their strengths that they can bring to the table.”
Morgan is averaging a team-high 20.3 points per game while Willingham averages 19.8 points per game and Dufault stands at 17.1 points per game.
Willingham and Dufault started playing basketball together early but it wasn’t until fifth grade when they met Morgan.
“He came from Sacred Heart,” Dufault said. “We just saw him for the first time. Tallest dude in the school, so we just said, ‘Andrew, we’ve got to get you out for basketball.’ My uncle and my dad were our coach so they kept telling me to get Andrew out. He did it and it turned out to be pretty dang good.”
Morgan’s far more of a polished player than he was when they first encountered him. Back then he was more interested in football but that’s definitely changed.
“I was not very good when I first started,” Morgan said. “It was just something for fun. I never understood basketball so I just started playing for fun.”
They and the rest of the team are having a lot of fun these days as the Bluejays will soon embark on another postseason run they hope sends them back to the state tournament, where they finished runners-up to DeLaSalle in the Class 3A title game last season.
Willingham, Dufault and Morgan have spent the past few seasons playing basketball together nine months out of the year by joining the Minnesota Heat, an AAU team coached by University of St. Thomas men’s basketball head coach John Tauer.
“We’ve been playing for so long, we know everybody’s moves, what they’re looking for,” Morgan said.
Anderson got his first glimpse of the trio when they were eighth-graders. The next season they started coming off the bench as freshmen and before long Dufault entered the starting lineup.
“We had a good idea because the summer before the season you could kind of see them all play and kind of figure out well, who’s going to fit in the mix, who’s going to end up making our top eight or nine,” Anderson said. “From the summer on, they were always in our top eight or nine. It was pretty clear that all three of them were going to be varsity players as freshmen. They put the time in to be good players and they earned playing time as freshmen.”
Waseca hasn’t earned back-to-back trips to the state tournament since the 1987-88 seasons and could do so this season as it still searches for its first basketball state title since 1918.
“It’d be really impressive if you ever have someone score 1,000 points, two guys do it in the same season, to have three guys do it in the same season is really unheard of,” Anderson said. “It’s really a credit to them being good players as young players and being able to play.”