Thursday night was a bittersweet moment for the No. 10 seeded Waseca Bluejays, who saw their run as a team come to an end with a 47-32 dual loss to No. 7 seeded Cannon Falls in the opening round of the Section 1AA wrestling tournament.
Despite the loss, Waseca found a silver lining through the dark cloud in the form of junior 152-pounder Oliver O’Brien, who hit a major milestone by recording his 100th career win.
When O’Brien stepped on the mat, the Bluejays were already in quite the hole due to four open weights at 106, 113, 120 and 138 pounds, as well as losses by tech fall and a fall. Sophomore Kaeden Johnson had just recorded a fall over Lucas Freeberg to put the Bluejays on the board with bonus points.
O’Brien matched up with Cannon Falls’ Colten Black and after nearly three and a half minutes, the junior secured the pin that earned him win No. 100 with an opportunity to add onto the win totals with the individual section tournament and a potential state showing.
The pin by O’Brien cut Cannon Falls lead to 35-12, which was promptly cut down by another three points thanks to junior 160-pounder Christian Rodriguez grinding out a 6-5 decision win over Preston Carlisle.
Payton Garza (182) recorded a fall in 43 seconds, Matthew Veroeven (195) picked up a 17-2 tech fall and JD Delgado (285) was rewarded with a forfeit victory, but the bonus points weren’t enough to help Waseca climb out of the hole.
Full dual results are listed below:
106: Ethan Albers (Cannon Falls) wins by forfeit (6-0 Cannon Falls)
113: Gavin Peterson (Cannon Falls) wins by forfeit (12-0)
120: Griffin Peterson (Cannon Falls) wins by forfeit (18-0)
126: Calvin Singewald (Cannon Falls) over Slade Barnett (Waseca) (TF 17-0) (23-0)
132: Jonathan Opelt (Cannon Falls) over Jacob Root (Waseca) (Fall 5:51) (29-0)
138: Jacob Bigalk (Cannon Falls) wins by forfeit (35-0)
145: Kaeden Johnson (Waseca) over Lucas Freeberg (Cannon Falls) (Fall 1:56) (35-6)
152: Oliver O'Brien (Waseca) over Colten Black (Cannon Falls) (Fall 3:26) (35-12)
160: Christian Rodriguez (Waseca) over Preston Carlisle (Cannon Falls) (Dec 6-5) (35-15)
170: Beau Zimmerman (Cannon Falls) over Carter Ellis (Waseca) (Fall 4:59) (41-15)
182: Payton Garza (Waseca) over Tristan Zingler (Cannon Falls) (Fall 0:43) (41-21)
195: Matthew Veroeven (Waseca) over Teigan Baird (Cannon Falls) (TF 17-2) (41-26)
220: Riley Keenan (Cannon Falls) wins by forfeit (47-26)
285: JD Delgado (Waseca) wins by forfeit (47-32)
Final Team Score: 47-32 Cannon Falls