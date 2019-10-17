WATERVILLE — Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s football team traveled to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown this past Friday where they were defeated 20-8.
The boys struggled offensively throughout the game and were not able to post points on the board until the fourth quarter.
Brant Melchert from WEM scored the only touchdown of the first half after he got a hand-off in the first quarter and carried the ball to the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown. Grant McBroom missed the extra point afterward to keep the score at 6-0. Following that touchdown both teams did a good job defensively of clamping down on each other.
Kobe Weimert fumbled the ball in the third quarter at the 23 yard line and Cole Kokoschke was able to recover the ball in the end zone for the touchdown. WEM completed a successful two-point conversion after handing the ball off to Melchert who ran it in for a three yard gain.
Later in the third quarter WEM was able to find the end zone once more and it was Melchert again for this second touchdown of the game. Melchert ran it in from the six yard line but WEM missed the extra point to keep the score at 20-0.
WEM allowed JWP to score quickly after Ahlman kicked off to the Bulldogs and Jack Morsching caught the kick, he was able to run it back for a touchdown to help avoid the shutout. Weimert ran the ball from the six-yard line on the next play and completed the two-point conversion to make the score 20-8.
Weimert went 3-10 in the air for 16 yards and Jagger Ignaszewski ran the ball 32 times for 146 yards. His longest carry on the night went for 28 yards. JWP put together seven first downs in comparison to Waterville’s 14. The Bulldogs also lost in time of possession where they had 12 minutes to Waterville’s 36. The boys went 4-13 on third down conversion overall on the evening.
The boys finish their regular season at 4-4 and will play in the section tournament starting next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The opponent and time are still to be determined.