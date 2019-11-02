Waseca freshman Ella Dufault had another impressive finish Saturday as she brought home a 16th-place finish in the girls Class AA state cross country championships.
Dufault, who has been torching the competition all season long, ran the St. Olaf College course in Northfield in 18:40. She was one of 176 girls running in Class AA.
Junior Analee Weaver from Stillwater took first place with a time of 17:46 and Wayzata's Abbey Nechanicky took second, recording a time of 17:52. Anna Fenske from Farmington rounded out the top three with a time of 17:58.
Dufault took second place earlier this season at the Big South championship race behind Fenske with a time of 17:56.
Also running at Saturday's meet were a pair of runners from Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. Freshman Addison Peed sped to a 62nd-place finish in her state debut with a time of 20:13.1, while sophomore Lauren Dimler, in her second appearance at state, finished 110th out of 176 entrants with a time of 20:55.4.