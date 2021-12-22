Oftentimes in high school sports, a team will head into its season with a wide variety of skills among players of different classes. But for the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs, they were able to fall back on a strong base of six senior starters.
But senior middle, right, setter or whatever was called for, Claire Adams stood out among a talented group as a driving force for the Bulldogs all throughout the 2021 volleyball season, and what she brought on the court and off the court helped her land the title of Waseca County News All-Area Player of the Year.
Over the course of the season, JWP head coach Jessica Keenan was able to mix and match Adams in different sports based on their needs and what was available to them.
“I initially started her at setter and playing middle, which is about the hardest thing you can ask a kid to do, because playing middle is so hard, and that’s why your middles never play back, because they need that break, because they’re doing everything,” Keenan said. “So to be able to set and play middle was really tough.”
In those moments when they asked for the world, the world is what they received from Adams, who made the transition to whatever spot she was going to play in, and she was going to play it well.
That’s not to say that moving around always came easy. Even the best players on the court will need time to readjust into their roles, and it was no different for Adams in the early stages of the season.
But as one of the senior leaders on and off the courts, she managed to overcome some of those early growing pains and the biggest thing for her comes down to having the right mindset and taking advantage of practices where they prepare players for situations like this.
“It was difficult at first getting moved around, but if you go into almost any position thinking you’re going to do good, you can do good, you just got to have the mindset,” Adams said. “Just working at every position at practice really helped. We do hitting lines for everybody, passing for everybody, most of the time, we’d get reps doing everything and I think that really helped.”
Another reason why Adams was able succeed in this role was through the trust that Keenan had in her.
In her five-year volleyball career in Janesville, Keenan was always at the helm of her teams, so she got to grow into the player she became under Keenan and vice versa. Keenan was able to help coach a solid core of players from their earlier days of volleyball into the tight-knit group that walked out onto the court as the senior leaders.
And for Keenan, nothing makes her happier than to see the progress of a player that’s risen through the ranks with her at JWP.
“I’ve had her since she was in eighth grade," said Keenan, "and I’ve kind of rose with her through the program, so it’s just been really fun to see her continue to grow and she grows by leaps and bounds every single year because of the hard work and the dedication she puts in.”
When you look at her overall season statistics of 183 kills, 224 set assists, 24 ace serves, 217 digs and 21 blocks, as compared to all of the players in the WCN coverage area (JWP, Waseca and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva), it's not one stat that stands out. It's the all-around nature of her contributions.
She led the Bulldogs in kills and ranked second among all players. She was second on JWP in assists, blocks and digs and ranked third in assists, fourth in digs and fifth in blocks. But this was all while switching from playing in the back row to playing in front of the net or being one to set up the offense.
She never held one one singular role from start to finish, and playing on a team with six of eight starters being seniors, she still managed to keep her name among the top of the list in nearly every category.
But her production on the court wasn’t the only reason why Adams was such a valuable asset. Some of the other things she provided for the team can be felt by the future of JWP volleyball.
“I always made sure I brought a positive attitude to practice and making sure everybody is included and feeling like they’re welcomed,” Adams said.
Providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere to a young core that has the potential to grow into what Adams and the rest of her fellow seniors hope is always important for any school. But the kind of leadership Adams provided also went above and beyond just welcoming them to the court. She was able to stand out as a role model for the younger girls and helped show them what it takes to grow into a position of leadership and what it takes to compete at the varsity level.
Being able to have a veteran or a leader to be able to turn to and have them show them the ropes is crucial at a young stage in their career.
“Claire was the perfect example for senior leadership that you could ever want, it’s going to be really, really, really tough to replace her,” Keenan said. “Not only skill-wise, but also leadership-wise. She did do a very great job at working with those younger girls and those freshmen we have a bunch of.
“I’m hoping a lot of them learned from her and are going to take some of what she showed them as they continue on in our program.”
It’ll be difficult to see Adams and the senior core move on, but the time they spent in Janesville and playing volleyball for the Bulldogs will always be cherished.
“It meant a lot. On rough days of school, I’d always look forward to going to volleyball practice just to see all my friends and play volleyball, which is my favorite sport. I love it,” Adams said. “It meant a lot to play with the girls I played with and have the coaches that coached me.”