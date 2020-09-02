The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva trap shooting team is starting the fall season with plenty of returners.
The Panthers feature around 20 returning letterwinners from the 2019 season. NRHEG finished second in Class 1A Conference 15 in the fall of 2019, behind Hermantown. The Panthers had a cumulative score of 39,952.50 while the Hawks finished with 44,611.50.
Caden Beauvais finished second in the conference with an average of 23.8 while Alex Dobberstein tied for third with a 23.7 average. Charles Pittman averaged 23.6 for fifth, Evan Reyna finished seventh with a 23.2 average while Jason and Adam Eustice each had a 22.8 average. Ellie Senholtz led the girls by finishing 10th with an average of 19.7.
NRHEG graduated just two seniors from last year’s team, which placed 30th in the Minnesota Clay Target League State Tournament in Alexandria.
“We have quite a few talented athletes coming up,” Panthers head coach Dan Sorum said. “Hopefully we’ll be peaking this year.”
The season begins Sept. 14 and the team includes athletes from Waseca. The team typically shoots Sundays and Mondays at the Owatonna Gun Club.
With the modified schedule this year, athletes can get in as many rounds as they’d like. Plus, they can schedule the times they shoot. This season teams cannot drop their lowest score of the season like they have in the past. Scores from the season won’t be officially released until November, too.