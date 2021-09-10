Friday night, the Waseca Bluejays traveled to Marshall to take on the Tigers and after allowing a first quarter touchdown, they finished the night with 19 unanswered points to earn the 19-7 win and improve to 2-0 on the season.
Marshall earned the first quarter touchdown to go ahead in the opening minutes of the game, but after the score the game was all in Waseca's favor.
The Bluejays forced a fumble from the Tigers at their own 10-yard that was recovered by Jarret Ahlschlager. Waseca was pushed back to the 27-yard before, on the second play of the second quarter, Oliver O'Brien connected with Shaun Hulscher for a 27-yard passing touchdown.
A successful PAT resulted in a tie game which would hold until halftime after they were able to keep the Tigers from scoring after stuffing a drive at the seven yard line as time expired in the first half..
With 24 seconds to go in the third quarter, Christian Rodriguez capped off an eight play, 53-yard drive with a three yard rushing touchdown to put the Bluejays ahead 13-7 after a missed PAT.
With 3:51 to go in the game, O'Brien salted the game away when he kept the ball himself and ran it into the endzone from five-yards out. The touchdown capped off a seven play 61 yard drive with all of the plays being rush attempts.
Waseca was unsuccessful with a two-point attempt, but the defense was able to completely snuff out any hope of a comeback.
Waseca finished the game with a total of 277 yards of offense, 226 of them coming on the ground and 51 of them passing.
Marshall finished the night with 212 yards, 121 rushing and 91 passing, but notably, in the second half the Tigers were limited 58 yards combined on the ground and in the air.
O'Brien finished the night with 151 rushing yards on 27 carries and all 51 of the Bluejay's passing yards.
On defense, Ahlschlager recorded 12 tackles, 10 of them solo, while also recovering a fumble and recording a sack. Derrick Brakken finished the game with eight tackles six of which were solo.
Mason DeKruif recorded an interception for Waseca as well.
Waseca will return to the gridiron Friday, Sep. 17 as the team hosts the Tri-City United Titans.