Top-seeded Waseca advanced through to the 2AA south subsection final Friday with a 43-30 win over Fairmont at Mankato East High School.
The No. 12-ranked Bluejays (22-6) faced a tall task working against the fourth-seeded Cardinals (15-11) and their interior defense.
“They have two strong posts,” Waseca head coach Joan Conway said. “It was a physical game. We weren’t effective going to the post until the second half.”
The Bluejays held just a 17-12 halftime lead and got a big play from Brittney Draeger to build that lead near the end of the half. Draeger came up with a steal and hit both free throws to put Waseca up by five.
The Bluejays got the ball inside better in the second half to stay in front comfortably and move on to face third-seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (22-5) which knocked off second-seeded Medford 62-58.
“I think our posts were more aggressive and we had better ball movement and spacing,” Conway said.
Rachel Breck led Waseca with 15 points and eight rebounds and Hannah Potter finished with 10 points and four assists. Kloe Wadd chipped in eight points and Draeger scored seven.
The Bluejays forced 20 turnovers, including 11 steals. Waseca shot 42.5 percent from the field, including 56 percent on 2-point field goals.
The Bluejays will face LCWM Monday at 8 p.m. at Minnesota State University, Mankato for a spot in the Section 2AA championship.