It was a rare loss on Saturday night for the Waseca Bluejay girls basketball team as they struggled offensively and lost 54-34 to Lake City.
"We just struggled to find energy early and it seemed to affect our play. When you play good teams, you have to start better than we did Saturday. This is something we all will learn from,” coach Joan Conway said.
Waseca’s top scorer was senior Rachel Breck with 14 points and Gus Boyer contributed eight. Senior Hannah Potter and Brittney Drager each had five points and Gabby Rodriguez chipped in two.
Lake City’s Natalie Bramer was the game’s leading scorer as she recorded 20 points. Lake City had four different players in double figures as Lily Meincke and Paige West each put up 12 points. Mya Shones also posted 10 points in the teams win.
The girls are currently 8-2 and will travel to Blue Earth Area on Friday evening where they are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.