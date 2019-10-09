WASECA — The Waseca girls volleyball came up with a victory on Monday against Rochester Lourdes after falling in their first set.
The girls lost the first set 21-25 and won the following three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-15, 25-20.
"Good match. Lexi had a really nice night with being aggressive an finding the other side of the court. She reached over 600 career kills tonight which is a huge feat. Both middles took care of the net with their strong block, great team effort," coach Jolene Hauger said.
Megan Nelson led the team in assists as she has done all year long with 36. Lexi Herman was aggressive with 17 kills and Rachel Breck posted ten. Herman also had five blocks and Breck put up four. Eliza Harguth led the team in digs with 22. Brooke Hayes and Nelson each contributed 11 as well. Nelson posted four aces and Hayes chipped in two during the teams win.
The girls next match will take on place Thursday on the road at Blue Earth Area where they are set to play at 7:15 p.m.