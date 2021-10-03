Coming off a tight five-set victory over Fairmont just days prior, Waseca volleyball found itself with its back against the wall with a potential chance to turn the match around against the St. Peter Saints Thursday, Sept. 30.
The Bluejays fell behind early despite a strong fight in the first set. After a back and forth battle, the Saints pulled ahead, claiming the first set 25-21.
Things quickly went south for Waseca in the second, where St. Peter was able to start rattling off point after point. In a not-so-close set, the Saints went up 2-0 in the match with a commanding 25-5 win.
Faced with a potential sweep, the Bluejays battled back in a third set that came down to the wire. In the closest stretch of the night, Waseca kept its hopes alive behind a 25-23 victory to pull the match back to 2-1.
Needing the fourth set to force another five-set match, the Bluejays put up another battle against the Saints, but in the end, St. Peter was able to claim the fourth set 25-20 and the 3-1 win over Waseca.
Avery Madsen led the Bluejays offense through the four sets with seven kills and two aces. Aliyah Taylor was right behind her with six kills, as well as Tricia Cox, who also had two aces. Siri Kuhns posted a team-high 18 assists.
Defensively, Jadyn Olsem stayed busy with a total of 27 digs, with the next most coming from Haylee Sommers with 12 digs.
Waseca will be on the road Monday when it travels to face Blue Earth Area, followed by a home contest against New Ulm next Tuesday.