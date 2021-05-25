FRIDAY, MAY 21
Baseball
JWP 10, NRHEG 3
The Bulldogs improved to 7-8 with their win over the Panthers last Friday.
Jack Morsching led JWP at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Karson Lindsay and Ethan Winters each contributed two hits and an RBI.
Ty Melchior started on the mound and threw four innings to earn the win. Jonny Daschner picked up the save by pitching the game's final three innings.
Andrew Phillips started on the mound for the Panthers and went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Baseball
NRHEG 7, Blooming Prairie 6, F/8
No further information available at time of publication.
New Ulm Cathedral 12, JWP 2, F/5
The Bulldogs fell Monday afternoon to a good Cathedral team due, in part, to committing eight errors.
Kelton Erler started on the mound and picked up the team's only hits, going 3-for-3.
Golf
Big South Championship, boys and girls
Golfers from the Waseca boys and girls squads competed in the Big South Championship Monday afternoon with both teams coming in ninth overall.
For the girls, Megan Nelson claimed the individual conference championship with her meet-low 81. She is the school's first Big South Conference champion and won all meets she's participated in this season. Megan Kanewisher (115), Amelia Roesler (126) and Mia Kanewisher (130) rounded out the team's top four.
For the boys, Griffin Siefert and Dominik Longager paced the team with each scoring an 86. Siefert was named All-Conference following the meet. Cody Vagts (93) and Jonah Drake (103) rounded out the team's top four.
Softball
NRHEG 6, Blooming Prairie 0
Cloie Arndt mashed another home run and added a triple to go along with two RBIs to help fuel the Panthers as they bested the Awesome Blossoms Monday afternoon. Brenlee Knedson also had a strong day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double.
Sophie Stork was once again dominant on the rubber, striking out 13 and allowing only two hits across her seven innings of work.
NRHEG is now 16-2 overall and 10-2 in the Gopher Conference.
New Ulm Cathedral 14, JWP 0, F/5
Hallie Wheelock picked up the Bulldogs only hit, going 1-for-2 on the day.
Tennis
Fairmont 4, Waseca 3
The Bluejays fell to the Cardinals during the first round of the Section 1A team playoffs Monday afternoon.
Charlie Huttemier (6-1, 6-1) earned a victory during singles play, while Luke Osweiler/Dahminik Deutsch (6-3, 6-1) and Oliver Rohwer/Dominic Grunzke (6-1, 6-3) do so during doubles.
The Sub-Section 1A individual tournament will take place on Thursday morning in St. James.
Track and Field
Section 2A True Team meet
The JWP girls track and field team claimed the Section 2A True Team title Monday afternoon to qualify for the True Team State meet.
The team scored 621 points in total to defeat second-place finisher St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran by 71.5 points.
Sammi Wehking (9-feet-6-inches) and Lauren Dimler (26.55 seconds) re-broke their own school records in the pole vault and 200-meter dash events, respectively.
Other Bulldogs who earned first place finishes include: Lilly Strauss (100-meter), Kwynn Krause (800-meters), Dimler (100-hurdles, 300-hurdles, long jump) and Jacob Cahill (pole vault).
The boys finished ninth overall with 355 points.