Some of them were there on the sideline watching the 2020-21 Bluejays takedown Caledonia for the Class AA state championship. For some of them, the 2021-22 season was the first time they’ve gotten to play varsity boys basketball.
But one thing remained the same: an unbreakable bond from weathering a season of adversity that not even the 56-39 loss a top-seeded Maple River team in the Section 2AA quarterfinals could break.
At first, it seemed like the Bluejays were going to hand the Class 2A No. 6 ranked Eagles (25-4) their fifth loss.
Things were clicking in the first half for Waseca, which forced Maple River to take a timeout with the Bluejays threatening to take a 10-point lead while the clock ticked closer to nine minutes left in the half.
The Eagles took their turn of getting hot and went on a 20-6 run to close out the half, but kept the door open for Waseca, which trailed 27-22 to a team that had just dropped 107 points on Medford in the round prior.
“They did almost about everything you could’ve asked for in the first half and that’s why it was a five point game at halftime,” said Waseca head coach Seth Anderson. “We just struggled to rebound the ball and finish plays in the second half. Maple River’s talent just kind of took over.”
But as badly as the Bluejays wanted to pull through and upset the Eagles, Maple River was just as determined to showcase why it stuck around toward the top of the Class 2A rankings.
Waseca began struggling to keep up shot-for-shot with the Eagles and the distinct size advantage for Maple River made it immensely difficult for the Bluejays to find any rebounds on either end of the court.
Five minutes into the second half, Maple River had turned a five-point lead into a 16-point lead, which put the Bluejays backs up against the wall and forced them to attempt to claw their way back into it.
Freshman guard Damarius Russell stepped up and was able to get some tough buckets to go, but Waseca’s output just wasn’t enough to match the juggernaut that is Maple River.
As time slowly began to wind down, Anderson made the switch to seniors Max Gaytko, Lucas Trumbull, Jack Schumacher and Brandon Pena, joined by junior Tyson Reger, one last moment to close out their senior seasons on the hardwood floor.
“It was just camaraderie, we were all just holding each other up,” said senior forward Elijah Breck. “Everybody was crying and we were just going over the loss and really taking it in that this is our last one. It was fun to be with those guys and it was a fun ride.”
The emotions began kicking in for a moment on the court and on the bench as fellow seniors Breck, Parker Link, Shaun Hulscher and Isaac Potter took their seats after playing their final game of basketball as Bluejays.
The final minutes on the clock ticked towards the eventual end of the season for Waseca. One that was filled with essentially starting over due to graduations the year before to being riddled with injuries or illnesses that left holes in the lineup throughout the season to trying to navigate a difficult schedule that featured plenty of tough teams.
It was a battle and a half for the Bluejays to even get to the moment where the idea of upsetting one of the best teams in Class 2A basketball was a possibility, but the battles that they went through was what made the team bond even stronger.
And as Trumbull loaded up from beyond the arc and splashed home a 3-point shot in his final moments as a Bluejay, cheers reverberated throughout the bench and Waseca fans.
“It’s been fun, these guys are my best friends and even through the worst and the best days, just being with these guys and going through it together makes it better,” Breck said. “We were kind of underrated going into this season, so we wanted to go out there and prove ourselves”
The boys on the bench went from consoling each other to loading up any and all 3-point celebrations for their teammate and friend as if it was just another game on the court.
While the Bluejays are hitting the offseason, they’ll be gearing up for another hard reset with their roster with nine graduating seniors on the roster, which includes usual starters in Breck, Hulscher, Potter and Link.
Waseca returns freshman point guard Damarius Russell for his sophomore season, but it’ll be another round of finding out what all it has for its roster and building it up from there.
“There’s a growing process and you kind of saw it from our senior class this year from where we were in the beginning of the year to how much better we were playing at the end,” Anderson said. “Where Damarius was earlier in the year to where he was at the end. You’ll see a lot of those things next year with whoever ends up fighting their way into the top eight or nine spots early in the year.”