In boys basketball, Waseca’s Ryan Dufault, Andrew Morgan and Kyreese Willingham were named to the Big South All-Conference team for this season. Matt Seberson was named All-Conference honorable mention.
Morgan averaged 20.1 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Bluejays. Dufault scored 17.9 points a game, 6.2 assists per game and nearly three steals a game. Willingham averaged 18.7 points a game and 6.3 rebounds a game.
In girls basketball, Gus Boyer, Rachel Breck and Hannah Potter were named to the Big South All-Conference team.
Boyer averaged 19.9 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game for Waseca. Breck scored 12.9 points a game and pulled down 7.5 rebounds per game while Potter averaged 9.4 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game.
In wrestling, Mason Gehloff, Jacob Hertzog and Luke Osweiler were named to the Big South All-Conference team.
Gehloff finished the year with a 40-3 record and a fourth-place finish at the state meet. Hertzog went 23-4 and participated in the state meet for the second consecutive year. Osweiler finished with a 29-10 record and also appeared at the state meet for the second consecutive year.
In boys hockey Ben Priebe and Jagger Johnson received all-conference honors while Ben Diedrich and Jack Rolling were named all-conference honorable mention.
Priebe scored a team-high 34 goals while Johnson scored 29 goals. Diedrich went 18-9 with a 3.05 goals-against average and had an .895 save percentage. Rolling, a defenseman, scored one goal and had 17 assists.
Emily Farley and Jordan Hofmeister were named to the Big South All-Conference gymnastics team.
Jayden Pederson was named to the all-conference team for girls hockey. Pederson scored a team-high 24 goals and had eight assists.