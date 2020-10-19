Waseca’s team season came to an end Oct. 8 in the Section 1AA tournament following a 4-3 loss to No. 12 seed Red Wing in Red Wing.

The No. 13-seeded Bluejays (2-7) got wins at No. 3 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles.

Junior Hannah Berndt trailed 3-0 in the first and second sets of her match against Jenna Siewert at No. 3 singles before rallying back for a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Seniors Emily Farley and Tanika Johnson won their match at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-3 against Ani Blankenship and Anja Roth.

Junior Nicola DeJager and sophomore Miranda Breck delivered a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-5 win at No. 2 doubles against Allie Meyer and Nora Meyer.

Sophomore CeCe Huttemier lost at No. 1 singles to Chloe Strauss 6-3, 6-3 while sophomore Sarah Robbins fell 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles to Hannah Kosek. Senior Brooke Hayes dropped her match at No. 4 singles to Allie Roe 6-0, 6-3.

At No. 3 doubles junior Jewel Paulson and sophomore Grace Lapides lost 6-3, 6-2 to Ella and Ava Johnson.

