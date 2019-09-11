It was the first victory of the season for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls volleyball team as they secured a win over Fairmont after five tough sets.
"I am very proud of the girls tonight, they never once got down and they fought for every single point. It is great to get our first win under our belt. We are going to be able to have a couple practices to regroup before we host WEM on Thursday," coach Onika Peterson said.
Anna Jacobsen had five kills to go along with four ace blocks en route to victory. Senior Katie Cliff also chipped in four kills and one dig. Junior setter Grave Tufute was a key contributor as she recorded 24 assists, one kill and one ace serve as well. Junior Kendall Johnson had five kills, five digs, two assists, three ace blocks and three ace serves to help lead her team to a win. Sophie Stork was another key factor as she put up 11 kills, nine digs and one ace serve on the evening.
The girls will look to continue their success as they host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Thursday night at home.