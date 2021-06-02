BASEBALL
Sibley East 8, NRHEG 0
The Panthers were limited to two hits Tuesday evening during their loss to the Wolverines during the second round of the Section 2AA playoffs.
Daxter Lee and George Roesler each went 1-for-2 at the plate and Alex Dobberstein drew two walks in three plate appearances.
Kordell Schlaak started on the mound for NRHEG and struck out three batters over three and one-third innings. Dobberstein tossed the final two and two-thirds innings in relief and didn't allow a single run.
The Panthers will face off against the Medford Tigers at 5 p.m. in an elimination game at Medford High School on Thursday.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 5, JWP 0
The Bulldogs were no-hit during the opening round of the Section 2AA tournament to end their season.
JWP concludes their season with a 7-10 record.
GOLF
Waseca girls
Megan Nelson (88) and Megan Kanewisher (105) advanced to the finals of the Section 2AA girls golf tournament with their strong play Tuesday afternoon.
The Bluejays finished in seventh place overall and, therefore, did not make the top-four cut to remain in contention to qualify for the state tournament as a team.
SOFTBALL
Tri-City United 13, Waseca 3, F/5
The Bluejays' season came to an end with their loss to the Titans Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery. No further information has been provided at this time.
NRHEG 11, Blue Earth Area 0, F/5
Sophie Stork limited the Buccaneers to one hit and zero runs during the Panthers' convincing win over Blue Earth Area Tuesday afternoon. She struck out seven and did not issue a walk.
Faith Nielsen led NRHEG offensively, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two stolen bases and a team-high six RBI. Grace Tufte, Sydney Schultz and Stork also registered multi-hit games.
The Panthers go up against the Bombers of Cannon Falls on Thursday in New Richland. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Nicollet 6, JWP 0
The Bulldogs season ended with their loss to the Raiders Tuesday afternoon.
Hailie Wheelock and Dani Gerdts each contributed one hit.
TENNIS
Waseca
Charlie Huttemier and Dahminik Deutsch advanced to the second day of the Section 1A individual tennis tournament, but ran into difficult opponents to big play on Tuesday.
Both Huttemier (6-3, 6-4) and Deutsch (6-1, 6-0) dropped their first matches of the day before facing off against one another in the third place match later in the afternoon. Huttemier came out on top 6-3, 6-0. Neither athlete will advance to the state tournament.
TRACK AND FIELD