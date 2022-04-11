The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys and girls track and field teams made the trip to Blue Earth Area for the Buc Indoor Invite, where the girls took second place and the boys took fourth place while competing against Blue Earth Area, St. James Area and River Valley.
The girls second-place finish was powered by a strong day from Lilly Strauss, who finished as JWP’s top individual point earner behind a pair of first-place finishes. She recorded the top time of 28.4 seconds in the 200 meter and beat out teammate Katelyn Olson in the long jump at 14-05.25.
Claire Adams and Ashlin Keyes both had productive days as well, with Adams claiming first in the triple jump at 27-06.75, a third-place finish in the 55 high hurdles and a fourth-place finish in the 55 IM hurdles. Keyes earned first in the high jump at 4-8 and third in the 200m and the 400m.
Other top finishes include Kwynn Krause earning second in the 800m, Aubrey Weedman earning third in shot put, Brielle Bure earning third in the 55 dash, Olson in fourth place in the pole vault, and Sammi Wehking second in the pole vault and third in the high jump.
For the boys, Memphis James and Jack Cahill earned their lone first-place finishes. James took first in the high jump at 5-8 and Cahill took first in the pole vault at 11-6.
Isaac Gahlon and Luke Cahill both recorded an 8-6 in pole vault to finish in joint second place behind Jack Cahill in first place.
Other notable finishes include Michael Vanravenhorst taking third in the triple jump, Kaden Baker taking fourth in the 55 high hurdles and Landon Dimler earning fourth place in the 1600m and in the high jump.