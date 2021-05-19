THURSDAY, MAY 13
Baseball
Medford 9, NRHEG 8
No further information was available at time of publication.
JWP 8, St. Clair 0
The Bulldogs came away with a convincing victory Thursday afternoon against the Cardinals.
Ryan Hanson threw a complete game, one-hit shutout in his varsity debut. He struck out six and walked only one. Jack Morsching contributed three hits and drove in three RBI.
Golf
Waseca girls 404, Kasson-Mantorville 404
Megan Nelson earned medalist honors with a dominating performance Thursday afternoon, shooting a 78 and finishing 11 strokes ahead of second place finisher Elizabeth Fagerlind of Kasson-Mantorville.
Katrina Fuller (103), Megan Kanewischer (107), Mirand Breck (116), Mollie Skogen (126) and Amelia Roessler (129) also competed and performed well for Waseca.
Blooming Prairie 358, Waseca boys 365
Dominic Langager earned medalist honors with an 80 for the boys during their meet with Blooming Prairie Thursday afternoon, however, the Awesome Blossoms ultimately came out on top by seven strokes.
Griffin Seifert (91), Cody Vagts (95), Seth Eaton (99), Ethan Adams (99) and Jonah Drake (101) also competed for Waseca.
Softball
LCWM 10, Waseca 0, F/5
No further information was available at time of publication.
NRHEG 8, Medford 2
The Panthers improved to 8-1 in Gopher Conference play with their win over the Tigers Thursday afternoon.
Sophie Stork struck out 10 and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI during the victory. Cloie Arndt also batted 3-for-4 and scored two runs. Faith Nielsen went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
JWP 8, Madelia 4
The Bulldogs scored a big win over the Blackhawks Thursday afternoon.
Jessa Westphal went 2-for-4 at the plate while Hallie Wheelock went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple.
Tennis
Rochester Lourdes 5, Waseca 2
No. 5 Charlie Huttemier defeated No. 2 Marjan Veldic in a tight battle Thursday afternoon in Waseca, however, the Eagles ultimately came out on top as a team. Huttemier won 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-4.
Dahminik Deutsch/Luke Osweiler earned the Bluejays' other win (7-6, 7-5) in doubles play.
Track and field
Big South Conference meet
Both the Waseca boys (139) and girls (161.66) track and field teams earned first place finishes during their home meet Thursday afternoon.
Gabby Rodriguez (400-meter), Ella Dufault (1,600-meter), Camille Ring (100-hurdles, 300-hurdles), Cora McCabe (high jump), the 'A' 4x200 relay team and the 'A' 4x800 relay team earned first place finishes for the girls.
Tave Ball (100-meter), Isaac Feldkamp (3,200-meter), Matt Seberson (triple jump), Marcus Hansen (shot put, discus) and the 'A' 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams did so for the boys.
Gopher Conference meet
The NRHEG boys and girls track and field teams partook in a Gopher Conference meet hosted by United South Central High School Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers (41) came in fourth during the boys' portion of the meet and third (57) during the girls'.
Natalie Johnson (100-hurdles), Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter), Daniel Nydegger (800-meter) and Tori Vaale (1,600-meter) earned first place finishes for the Panthers
FRIDAY, MAY 14
Baseball
ML/GHEC/T 13, JWP 6
The Bulldogs fell to the Jaguars Friday afternoon in Granada.
Freshman Gavin Krause led JWP at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Softball
Waseca 14, Medford 12, F/8
The Bluejays' bats erupted Friday afternoon in Medford, racking up multiple extra base hits en route to picking up their second win of the season in dramatic fashion.
Waseca took a 11-4 lead into the sixth inning powered by strong play in the field and even stronger play at the plate, however, eight runs from the Tigers across the sixth and seventh innings ultimately pushed the game into extras. The Bluejays immediately responded with two runs of their own in the top of eighth to clinch the win.
"It showed that they wanted to win," Waseca coach Leonard Kroll said of his team's resiliency after the game. "These girls are hungry. They care about it. Sometimes the losing gets to you. We've had some bad losses, but we've had a couple of close losses, too. We had another one we lost in extra innings [against Sibley East]. So, it was really nice to pull this one out."
Kroll was proud of the way his team battle at the plate, a strength they have displayed multiple times this season. He also mentioned the encouraging amount of growth that he has seen from his team in the areas of fielding and pitching.
"If we get all three of them [hitting, pitching and fielding] together, we're going to be a good team," Kroll said.
While the wins have been few and far in between this spring, the Bluejays could be seen enjoying themselves on the field and in the dugout during the game. After the win, they couldn't help but toss out a few playful jabs at their coach.
"Are you nervous Lenny?" one athlete asked mockingly as I fired up my recorder.
"If you say anything about putting up 'crooked numbers', I swear," said another.
"This is a great bunch of girls," Kroll said. "This is my favorite team I've ever coached...I really like these girls. They're a good bunch of girls. They're funny, they give me a lot of crap, but I like that. I like that give and take."
NRHEG 6, JWP 5
The Panthers overcame a feisty Bulldogs team en route to improving their record to 13-1 overall Friday afternoon.
Sophie Stork continued her dominance on the rubber, striking out eight, walking none and allowing only two earned runs over seven innings. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs score and two RBI.
Cloie Arndt and Hallie Schultz each went 2-for-4 and combined for three runs score.
Dani Gerdts and Hallie Wheelock each went 3-for-4 for JWP with a double and a triple. Kiya Ehler went 2-for-4, while Jess Wesphal, Lexi Dahlberg and Allie Olson each contributed a hit.
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Baseball
Faribault 7, Waseca 0
Waseca 13, Faribault 6
The Bluejays split their double-header with the Falcons over the weekend and didn't commit a single error while doing so.
Carter McQuery led Waseca to victory during the second game, pitching five innings and striking out six Faribault batters. He walked seven and allowed four hits and three earned runs.
Tyler Klinger went 3-for-5 at the plate in game two and drove in three runs. Jarrett Ahlschlager and Oliver O'Brien each contributed two hits. O'Brien also picked up three hits during game one.
MONDAY, MAY 17
Baseball
MCW 13, JWP 9
Four errors and 10 runs allowed in the fourth inning sunk the Bulldogs during their attempt to take down the Mavericks Monday evening.
Freshman Ty Melchior threw three innings of one-hit, scoreless ball in relief for JWP.
Jack Morsching led the Bulldogs offensively with two doubles and two RBIs.
NRHEG 8, WEM 4
Kordell Schlaak provided a solid outing on the mound for the Panthers as they were able to take down the Buccaneers Monday evening. Schlaak tossed a complete game and didn't allow an earned run while striking out two to earn the win.
NRHEG managed seven hits — all singles — and drew five walks as a team, which, when coupled with WEM's eight errors, helped them pick up the victory.
Golf
Panther Open
Golfers from Waseca, JWP and NRHEG were among those competing during the nine-school Panther Open tournament hosted by NRHEG at the Waseca Country Club Monday afternoon.
The Waseca boys finished third overall with a team score of 347, while JWP (362) and NRHEG (405) came in fifth and ninth, respectively.
Griffin Seifert led the Bluejays and finished two strokes off the medalist position with a 76. Cody Vagts (86), Dominic Langager (92) and Ethan Adams (93) rounded out the team's top four.
Logan Thell (82) earned top honors for the Bulldogs and finished tied for ninth overall. Steven Dimmel (87), Ethan Moravec (95) and Carter Miller (98) also registered scores for JWP.
Porter Peterson (88) led the Panthers and finished tied for 20th. Nash Howe (102), Carter Stenzel (104) and Dylan Loken (111) rounded out the team's top four.
Waseca finished second with a 417 and JWP came in fourth with a 428 during the girls' portion of the tournament.
Bluejay Megan Nelson once again earned medalist honors with an 84, five strokes ahead of second place finisher Mia Hansen from St. Peter. Katrina Fuller (103), Mia Kanewischer (106) and Miranda Breck (124) finished among the team's top four.
Bulldogs Kirsten Thell (98) and Taylor Rinehart (100) finished eighth and ninth overall, respectively, while Dani Gerdts (114) and Kiya Erler (116) rounded out the team's scoring.
NRHEG did not qualify for placement as a team and Grace Wilken led the Panthers with a 114.
Softball
WEM 4, NRHEG 1
The Buccaneers took over first place in the Gopher Conference standings following their win over the Panthers Monday afternoon.
Sophie Stork pitched seven innings and struck out eight, however, the NRHEG bats remained quiet all game. The team managed only two hits on the day, one each coming off the bat of Brenna Sommer and Faith Nielsen.
"We had our chances to win this game," Panther coach Wendy Schultz said. "We had a few miscues that ended up with WEM runners advancing and scoring. The girls had quite a few good, hard hits but WEM's defense made the plays."
Tennis
Waseca 5, Austin 2
The Bluejays picked up a big win over the Packers Monday afternoon in Austin.
Tyler Jellum (6-1, 6-1) and Jacari Jellum (6-0, 6-0) picked up wins during singles play while the duos of Earl Hansen/Ben Diedrich (6-1, 6-0), Dahminik Deutsch/Luke Osweiler (6-3, 6-1) and Oliver Rohwer/Ahmed Farooq (6-1, 6-1) swept doubles action.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
Baseball
JWP 8, WEM 0
Sophomore Ryan Hansen tossed his second complete game in less than seven days Tuesday evening in Waterville to lead the Bulldogs past the Buccaneers. He finished with 10 strikeouts and only two walks.
Golf
Big South Division Event
The boys and girls golf teams from Waseca competed in a Big South-East Conference meet Tuesday afternoon in St. Peter.
The boys finished tied for second overall alongside No. 6 Blue Earth Area with a 158 and only three strokes behind St. Peter. Griffin Seifert and Dominic Langager tied with Braden Gudahl from Blue Earth Area for medalist honors with a score of 37. Cody Vagts (41) finished tied for 10th and Ethan Adams shot a 43.
For the girls, Megan Nelson earned yet another medalist award with a 40; she has either tied for or won straight up every meet the Bluejays have participated in thus far this season. Megan Kanewischer (50), Amelia Roesler (60) and Miranda Breck (63) rounded out the squad's top four. As a team, Waseca finished sixth with a 213.
Gopher Conference meet
The NRHEG boys golfers took part in a Gopher Conference meet held at Riverview Golf Course Tuesday afternoon in New Richland.
The Panthers came in sixth with a team score of 209. Porter Peterson led the team with a 44, while Nash Howe (52), Andrew Hoelsher (55) and Dylan Loken (58) rounded out the top four.
Softball
JWP 11, Medford 10
The Bulldogs took down the Tigers in a high scoring affair Tuesday afternoon in Medford.
JWP collected 16 hits as a team, including three apiece from Dani Gerdts, Hallie Wheelock and Izzy Rider
Tennis
Waseca 5, Lake City 2
The Bluejays picked up their second win a row and their sixth out of their last nine matches Tuesday afternoon in Waseca.
No. 2 Charlie Huttemier (6-0, 6-1), Dahminik Deutsch (6-1, 6-0) and Oliver Rohwer (7-6, 6-1) picked up wins during singles play.
Ben Diedrich/Earl Hansen (6-2, 6-0) and Jacari Jellum/Tyler Jellum (7-5, 6-3) did so during doubles.