The Waseca girls volleyball team has had a strong start to the season but struggled on Monday as they lost to Triton high after four matches.
The girls dropped the first two games by scores of 19-25 and 18-25. They showed mental toughness and put up a 25-19 win in the third set but could not close out the fourth set as they lost 13-25.
"Lost against a tough team. Had our ups and downs but struggled with serve receive. They played hard and never gave up. We have a long string of practices before we play again to fine tune somethings," coach Jolene Hauger said.
The girls are now 4-2 following their loss against Triton. The team will look to rebound in their next match at home against St. Peter on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.