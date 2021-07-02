sam azure.jpg

Waseca’s Sam Azure attempts to take possession of the ball during the Waseca U18 team’s final game of the regular season against Marshall. (Submitted photo)

The Waseca U18 girls soccer team, comprised of 18 athletes from the Waseca and NRHEG school districts, wrapped up their 2021 regular season on June 24 by defeating Marshall in a double-header to the tune of 4-0 and 3-0 to finish with a perfect 10-0 record.

“Everybody saw playtime this season and everyone demonstrated improvement,” head coach Sal Neaves said in an email. “We had a very young core of girls; the average age of our team in the regular season was 16.4 years of age. Some of our girls are nursing injuries, discomfort, growing pains and other ailments, but still they are continuing the improvement of their skills.”

thyme lang.jpg

Waseca U18’s Thyme Lang blocks off an opposing player during her team’s final game of the regular season against Marshall. (Submitted photo)

The team will next compete in the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association’s U18 State Championship tournament which will take place from July 16-18 at the Bertram Fields in Monticello, Minnesota. Seedings have yet to be determined but will be based on each team’s league results, according to the MYSA’s website. Similarly, the format of the tournament has yet to be solidified, however, it is likely that it will be comprised of group play with at least the top four teams advancing to bracket play.

Waseca’s success this summer has largely been driven by their offense, which has battered their opponents. They are averaging a whopping 7.5 goals per game as of this writing. Similarly, their defense has been nearly impenetrable as they have allowed less than one goal per match and have registered an astounding six shut outs.

ROSTER

Samantha Azure

Maia Bartlet

Anna Blatti

Evelyn Nydegger

Gabriela Lopez

Katrina Fuller

Grace Frye

Peyton Kalbow

Thyme Lang

Kilee Britton

Cloe Mansfield

Lucia Mansfield

Cora McCabe

Maddie Malecha

Gabriela Rodriguez

Caitlin Sheeran

Addison Weiseler

Journey Utpadel

Head Coach

Sal Neaves

Assistant Coaches

Shannon Blatti

Crystal Bartlet

Larry Nydegger

RESULTS

May 10, Kasson-Mantorville, 11-1

June 1, Albert Lea, 4–0

June 3, Faribault South, 8–0

June 8, Kasson-Mantorville, 3–0

June 10, Kasson-Mantorville, 8–0

June 15, Faribault South, 19–1

June 17, Albert Lea, 5–1

June 22, Marshall, 9–2

June 24, Marshall, 4–0, 3–0 (Double header)

