The Waseca boys and girls track and field teams will be represented by two athletes during the upcoming Class AA state meet in Albertville, Minnesota later this week after the Bluejays found success during the Section 2AA meet late last week.

Marcus Hansen (shot put, discus) and Matt Seberson (long jump) qualified for the state meet after setting new Waseca High School records in their respective events.

For Hansen, this marks the fourth time this spring that he has broken the record in the shot put. His throw of 62-feet-7.5-inches was over two feet further than his previous record of 60-feet-4-inches set during a meet earlier this spring. He also qualified for the state meet in the discus with a throw of 170-feet-8-inches. He enters the state meet as the No. 1 seed in both events.

Seberson’s jump of 22-feet-3-inches topped the competition by two inches and claimed him the top spot during the section meet. His jump earned him the second seed in the long jump event.

The Class AA state meet will take place on Saturday, June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at MSHSL.org for $12. No onsite tickets will be available for purchase.

Overall, the Waseca boys finished in sixth place among the section’s 18 schools with 46 points. The Girls placed 15th with 16 points. The following are the results for all Waseca athletes who participated in the finals of the Section 2AA meet:

BOYS

Kyle Ahlschlager, ninth place, 100-meter dash

Kaeden Johnson, 25th place, 100-meter dash

Demarius Russell, 26th place, 100-meter dash

Kyle Ahlschlager, ninth place, 200-meter dash

Dravyn Spies, 25th place, 200-meter dash

Kaeden Johnson, 27th place, 200-meter dash

Christian Rodriguez, fifth place, 400-meter dash

Jacob Woitas, 11th place, 400-meter dash

Sage Lang, third place, 800-meter run

Brody Wirtz, 30th place, 800-meter run

Matt Feldkamp, 12th place, 1,600-meter run

Collin Dufault, 20th place, 1,600-meter run

Isaac Feldkamp, 28th place, 1,600-meter run

Isaac Feldkamp, 18th place, 3,200-meter run

Matt Feldkamp, 28th place, 3,200-meter run

Joe Feldkamp, 35th place, 3,200-meter run

John Long, 19th place, 110-meter hurdles

Cole Schultz, 25th place, 110-meter hurdles

Joe Schmidt, 26th place, 110-meter hurdles

Addison Sampson, 25th place, 300-meter hurdles

Joe Schmidt, 33rd place, 300-meter hurdles

Eddie Herman, 35th place, 300-meter hurdles

Addison Sampson, 15th place, pole vault

Matt Seberson, first place, long jump

Connor Buchele, eighth place, long jump

Kyle Ahlschlager, 10th place, long jump

Matt Seberson, eighth place, triple jump

Max Gaytko, 20th place, triple jump

Collin Dufault, 26th place, triple jump

Marcus Hansen, first place, shot put

Mateo Mathias, 28th place, shot put

River Schmidt, 39th place, shot put

Marcus Hansen, first place, discus

Eddie Herman, 10th place, discus

Ian Medin, 30th place, discus

4x100 ‘A’ relay team, fifth place

4x400 ‘A’ relay team, 10th place

4x800 ‘A’ relay team, 10th place

GIRLS

Gabby Rodriguez, 18th place, 100-meter dash

Gabby Rodriguez, 14th place, 200-meter dash

Samantha Azure, 36th place, 200-meter dash

Sarah Haley, 45th place, 200-meter dash

Evelyn O’Brien, 22nd place, 800-meter run

Cora McCabe, 37th place, 800-meter run

Norah Schimming, 40th place, 800-meter run

Ella Dufault, sixth place, 1,600-meter run

Lillian Halla, 27th place, 1,600-meter run

Ella Dufault, sixth place, 3,200-meter run

Callie Dufault, 18th place, 3,200-meter run

Lillian Halla, 23rd place, 3,200-meter run

Sarah Haley, 42nd place, 100-meter hurdles

Thyme Lang, sixth place, 300-meter hurdles

Camille Ring, 11th place, 300-meter hurdles

Sydney Ludwig, ninth place, pole vault

Samara Johnson, 10th place, pole vault

Chloe Mansfield, 10th place, pole vault

Camille Ring, ninth place, long jump

Maddie Thompson, 19th place, long jump

Maddy Bulfer, 25th place, long jump

Chloe Mansfield, 21st place, triple jump

Maddie Thompson, 27th place, triple jump

Sophia Potter, 38th place, triple jump

Samantha Azure, sixth place, shot put

Kloe Wadd, 15th place, shot put

Josie Perrizo, 21st place, shot put

Kloe Wadd, 26th place, discus

Samantha Azure, 29th place, discus

Josie Perrizo, 34th place, discus

4x100 ‘A’ relay team, fifth place

4x200 ‘A’ relay team, ninth place

4x400 ‘A’ relay team, 14th place

4x800 ‘A’ relay team, 18th place

