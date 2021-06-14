The Waseca boys and girls track and field teams will be represented by two athletes during the upcoming Class AA state meet in Albertville, Minnesota later this week after the Bluejays found success during the Section 2AA meet late last week.
Marcus Hansen (shot put, discus) and Matt Seberson (long jump) qualified for the state meet after setting new Waseca High School records in their respective events.
For Hansen, this marks the fourth time this spring that he has broken the record in the shot put. His throw of 62-feet-7.5-inches was over two feet further than his previous record of 60-feet-4-inches set during a meet earlier this spring. He also qualified for the state meet in the discus with a throw of 170-feet-8-inches. He enters the state meet as the No. 1 seed in both events.
Seberson’s jump of 22-feet-3-inches topped the competition by two inches and claimed him the top spot during the section meet. His jump earned him the second seed in the long jump event.
The Class AA state meet will take place on Saturday, June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at MSHSL.org for $12. No onsite tickets will be available for purchase.
Overall, the Waseca boys finished in sixth place among the section’s 18 schools with 46 points. The Girls placed 15th with 16 points. The following are the results for all Waseca athletes who participated in the finals of the Section 2AA meet:
BOYS
Kyle Ahlschlager, ninth place, 100-meter dash
Kaeden Johnson, 25th place, 100-meter dash
Demarius Russell, 26th place, 100-meter dash
Kyle Ahlschlager, ninth place, 200-meter dash
Dravyn Spies, 25th place, 200-meter dash
Kaeden Johnson, 27th place, 200-meter dash
Christian Rodriguez, fifth place, 400-meter dash
Jacob Woitas, 11th place, 400-meter dash
Sage Lang, third place, 800-meter run
Brody Wirtz, 30th place, 800-meter run
Matt Feldkamp, 12th place, 1,600-meter run
Collin Dufault, 20th place, 1,600-meter run
Isaac Feldkamp, 28th place, 1,600-meter run
Isaac Feldkamp, 18th place, 3,200-meter run
Matt Feldkamp, 28th place, 3,200-meter run
Joe Feldkamp, 35th place, 3,200-meter run
John Long, 19th place, 110-meter hurdles
Cole Schultz, 25th place, 110-meter hurdles
Joe Schmidt, 26th place, 110-meter hurdles
Addison Sampson, 25th place, 300-meter hurdles
Joe Schmidt, 33rd place, 300-meter hurdles
Eddie Herman, 35th place, 300-meter hurdles
Addison Sampson, 15th place, pole vault
Matt Seberson, first place, long jump
Connor Buchele, eighth place, long jump
Kyle Ahlschlager, 10th place, long jump
Matt Seberson, eighth place, triple jump
Max Gaytko, 20th place, triple jump
Collin Dufault, 26th place, triple jump
Marcus Hansen, first place, shot put
Mateo Mathias, 28th place, shot put
River Schmidt, 39th place, shot put
Marcus Hansen, first place, discus
Eddie Herman, 10th place, discus
Ian Medin, 30th place, discus
4x100 ‘A’ relay team, fifth place
4x400 ‘A’ relay team, 10th place
4x800 ‘A’ relay team, 10th place
GIRLS
Gabby Rodriguez, 18th place, 100-meter dash
Gabby Rodriguez, 14th place, 200-meter dash
Samantha Azure, 36th place, 200-meter dash
Sarah Haley, 45th place, 200-meter dash
Evelyn O’Brien, 22nd place, 800-meter run
Cora McCabe, 37th place, 800-meter run
Norah Schimming, 40th place, 800-meter run
Ella Dufault, sixth place, 1,600-meter run
Lillian Halla, 27th place, 1,600-meter run
Ella Dufault, sixth place, 3,200-meter run
Callie Dufault, 18th place, 3,200-meter run
Lillian Halla, 23rd place, 3,200-meter run
Sarah Haley, 42nd place, 100-meter hurdles
Thyme Lang, sixth place, 300-meter hurdles
Camille Ring, 11th place, 300-meter hurdles
Sydney Ludwig, ninth place, pole vault
Samara Johnson, 10th place, pole vault
Chloe Mansfield, 10th place, pole vault
Camille Ring, ninth place, long jump
Maddie Thompson, 19th place, long jump
Maddy Bulfer, 25th place, long jump
Chloe Mansfield, 21st place, triple jump
Maddie Thompson, 27th place, triple jump
Sophia Potter, 38th place, triple jump
Samantha Azure, sixth place, shot put
Kloe Wadd, 15th place, shot put
Josie Perrizo, 21st place, shot put
Kloe Wadd, 26th place, discus
Samantha Azure, 29th place, discus
Josie Perrizo, 34th place, discus
4x100 ‘A’ relay team, fifth place
4x200 ‘A’ relay team, ninth place
4x400 ‘A’ relay team, 14th place
4x800 ‘A’ relay team, 18th place