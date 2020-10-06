With plenty of talent at the skill positions Waseca starts the 2020 season in an enviable position but its success will likely come down to how quickly other position groups grow into their roles.
The Bluejays finished last season 8-3 and made their second consecutive appearance in the state tournament. Waseca fell 31-21 to Jackson County Central in the program’s third overall trip to the state tournament.
Quarterback Ryan Dufault returns for his senior season after he rushed for 1,067 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also completed 58 of 99 passes for 904 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dufault found wide receiver Kyreese Willingham 26 times and Willingham produced 487 yards receiving to lead the team.
Waseca also brings back running back Tave Ball, who ran for 568 yards on 51 carries and scored seven touchdowns.
The Bluejays did graduate running back Denver Daniel, who rushed for 747 yards on 123 carries last season.
Waseca will have to retool that offensive line that opened running lanes last season after graduating Justin Azure, who signed to play at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, Jacob Herzog and four other offensive lineman. Not to mention, Andrew Morgan has decided not to join the football team this season.
“We’ll have a number of new players there,” Bluejays head coach Brad Wendland said. “That part is coming along a little slower than the others but we expect them to improve every day.”
Waseca will have three new starters along the offensive line with Marco Cruz and Marcus Hansen.
Defensively, the Bluejays have to replace two defensive backs and Wendland feels comfortable with those filling those roles.
Waseca worked this summer on installing a different defensive front and has continued to implement it despite the starts and stops of practice.
“We’re excited to turn that loose and see what that’s going to be like and put guys in a position to make plays,” Wendland said.
Hansen, who holds the career sack record at Waseca, remains a key figure on defense following a year where he registered six sacks. Riley Forshee, who led the team with 51 tackles, also returns but the Bluejays graduated their second and third leading tacklers in Tanner Brinkman and Blake Wendland.
In addition to the returning skills position players, Wendland expects to see good things from Mason DeKruif at running back and Kyle Ahlschlager.
The Bluejays open the season Saturday at Irondale High School in New Brighton where they’ll face Cambridge-Isanti. Waseca initially had St. Peter scheduled to open the season but the Saints canceled after a player tested positive for COVID-19.