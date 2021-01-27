Waseca senior Charlie Huttemier score four times on senior night and sophomore Kyle Ahlschlager dished out five assists and finished with seven points during Tuesday's 9-1 victory against Fairmont at Waseca Community Arena.
The Bluejays (4-0) finished with a 44-18 advantage in shots on goal and scored at least seven goals for the third time this season.
Waseca briefly fell behind 1-0 after Fairmont () 5 minutes, 58 seconds into the first period, but the Bluejays were able to obtain a 2-1 advantage entering the first intermission before scoring twice more in the second period and tacking on five goals in the third period.
In addition to Huttemier, Ahlschlager scored twice, and Leo Harguth, Jarrett Ahlschlager and Ben Moseley all tallied one goal apiece. Mosely also finished with an assist, Brendan Brown and Earl Hansen both dished out a pair of assists, and Riley Forshee notched an assist as well.
Ben Diedrich made 17 saves to earn his fourth win this season.