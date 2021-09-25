Saturday morning, the Waseca Bluejays hosted the Jordan Jaguars and frigid weather led to a defensive and physical match. When the opportunity arrived for the Bluejays though, they capitalized on it as freshman Gabriela Lopez fought through contact in the box to score the only goal of the day en route to Waseca's 1-0 shutout victory.
"It was a great match, the girls were prepared for that kind of game and they battled from the beginning," said Bluejays head coach Jenaro Delgado. "They didn't give up anything and that's what we were talking about."
Senior defender Chloe Mansfield added, "Our girls did really good today and we pressured really hard all day."
In the opening minutes of the match it was clear that Waseca had more energy out of the gate and the Bluejays were able to get several shot opportunities and put consistent pressure on the Jaguars.
One such flurry of offense saw Waseca get three consecutive corner kicks that were sent in by senior captain Journey Utpadel which resulted in two shots on goal that the Jordan goalkeeper was able to stop.
Despite controlling the action all half, after 40 minutes the match remained tied 0-0.
"Our defense is working really hard this year as we have been switching a lot of people," said Mansfield. "We have been working to hold that defensive line and at the end of the day it comes down to communication."
Almost midway through the second half, a scary collision occurred when Bluejays midfielder Madeline Bulfer and the Jordan goaltender smashed into each other going for a ball in the box. Both players left the field initially but were able to return to action.
The Waseca goal came four minutes later when Mansfield collected a ball just outside the box, and as the defense collapsed around her she lobbed the ball high towards the goal to give her forwards a chance to score.
It was Lopez who charged into the heart of the defense and fearlessly headed the ball over the goalie and into the net despite taking a forearm to the head as the goalkeeper attempted to snag the ball.
"I was looking for one of the forwards to head it in or find some way to get it into the goal," said Mansfield. "I was really proud of Gaby when she headed it in."
Coach Delgado added, "That play is really tough because a lot of players want to back up and not complete it because the fear that they are going to get hurt but this went in because Gaby was very brave."
"During practice she does it as well and that's how she plays and practices," Delgado noted. "She's fearless and one of a kind."
With Waseca leading 1-0, Jordan put all their focus into the offensive end where they put a lot of pressure on the Bluejays defense. Several shots sailed high or wide but one attempt was on goal and required sophomore goalkeeper Caitlin Sheeran to make a save by diving to her left.
Jordan was only able to get one other shot on goal down the stretch and Sheeran easily handled the low shot to preserve the shutout victory.
With the win, Waseca is now 8-4 (7-1 in BSC) on the season.
The Bluejays return to the pitch Monday, Sept. 27 when they travel to Fairmont to take on Big South Conference foe the Cardinals who have a 6-0-1 conference record. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.