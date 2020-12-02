The Big South Conference revealed all-conference selections for volleyball Monday with three Waseca players making the cut.
Bluejays senior outside hitter Camryn McQuery and senior setter Megan Nelson earned a spot on the all-conference team. McQuery led the team with 89 kills while Nelson had a team-high 200 assists. Nelson also led the team with 132 digs and 24 ace serves.
Sophomore Avery Madsen earned an all-conference honorable mention selection after leading the team with 18 blocks. She also finished with 64 kills and 21 ace serves.
Waseca finished third in the Big South Conference East Division with a 5-5 record. New Ulm won the conference with an 8-0 mark and St. Peter took second after going 7-2.