Waseca's Max Wirtz races down the slope for the Lake Crystal Valley boys alpine ski team. (Photo courtesy of Sharlie Hansen/Lake Crystal Valley alpine skiing)

The boys and girls alpine skiing teams of Lake Crystal Valley opened 2022 by racing against skiers from Wayzata, Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest and Minneapolis at Hyland Hills in Bloomington. Waseca natives Max Wirtz, Ethan Adams, Tristan Godwin and Alex Adams all ski for the boys team.

Wirtz finished 23rd overall out of 89 total skiers across the five teams and recorded Lake Crystal Valley’s second fastest time with his run of 40.71 seconds.

Ethan Adams, a newcomer to the Lake Crystal Valley team, finished with their third best time with his run of 50.53, which earned him 53rd place.

Godwin finished 72nd overall with his run of 66.94 and Alex Adams ran into gate issues and didn’t complete the course on one of his runs according to team manager Sharlie Hansen.

