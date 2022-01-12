...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY TO FALL ACROSS WESTERN AND SOUTHERN
MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
.Moderate to heavy snow is expected in Western Minnesota, with
the area of highest confidence of exceeding 6 inches of snow along
and west of a line from Stevens and Pope Counties down through
western Freeborn County, with half to one inch per hour snowfall
rates expected. The highest overall totals are expected along the
Buffalo Ridge in southwestern Minnesota, where amounts could
locally exceed 10 inches. There will be a sharp gradient of
lowering snowfall totals as you head into eastern Minnesota and
western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect east of
the watch area to the Mississippi River.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
&&
Waseca's Max Wirtz races down the slope for the Lake Crystal Valley boys alpine ski team. (Photo courtesy of Sharlie Hansen/Lake Crystal Valley alpine skiing)
The boys and girls alpine skiing teams of Lake Crystal Valley opened 2022 by racing against skiers from Wayzata, Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest and Minneapolis at Hyland Hills in Bloomington. Waseca natives Max Wirtz, Ethan Adams, Tristan Godwin and Alex Adams all ski for the boys team.
Wirtz finished 23rd overall out of 89 total skiers across the five teams and recorded Lake Crystal Valley’s second fastest time with his run of 40.71 seconds.
Ethan Adams, a newcomer to the Lake Crystal Valley team, finished with their third best time with his run of 50.53, which earned him 53rd place.
Godwin finished 72nd overall with his run of 66.94 and Alex Adams ran into gate issues and didn’t complete the course on one of his runs according to team manager Sharlie Hansen.